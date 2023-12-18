Auckland City guaranteed place at new, expanded Club World Cup in 2025

Auckland City players pose before their 2023 Club World Cup match against Al-Ittahad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Auckland City are set for another crack at the Club World Cup men’s football finals after FIFA confirmed details for an expanded competition in 2025.

The Navy Blue – winners of a record 11 Oceania titles – took part in the 2023 Club World Cup finals last week – but were eliminated in the first round after a 3-0 defeat to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad in Jeddah.

The FIFA Council met in Jeddah at the weekend ahead of the 2023 tournament semifinals and made key decisions in relation to the first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, to be played in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

The revamped competition – to be held every four years - will feature clubs from each of the six confederations.

FIFA councillors unanimously confirmed the club ranking methodology to be used as part of the key principles of access, which were approved at a council meeting last March.

Under the format, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) remains entitled to one representative, which will be Auckland City in 2025.

FIFA+ Al-Ittihad's stardust was too strong for Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup opener in Jeddah.

A FIFA communiqué said: “While the 2024 edition of the OFC Champions League remains to be played, of the teams that may potentially participate, there is no mathematical possibility for any to overtake Auckland City FC based on the points gained by that team over the qualification period to date.”

The Oceania qualification slot goes to the highest-ranked club in confederation Champions League matches during the four-year period leading up to the Club World Cup finals.

Auckland City were the 2022 and 2023 Oceania confederation champions.

The ranking pathways criteria – which will deterime Oceania’s entry – awards three points for a win and one point for a draw in every confederation Champions League match, plus three points for progress to each stage of the competition.

On that basis, Auckland City cannot be overhauled during the 2025 Club World Cup qualification period.

The first 32-team tournament will include 12 clubs from Europe, six from South America, four each from Africa, Asia and North and Central America and the Caribbean, one from Oceania and one further team from the host nation.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Manchester City’s Erling Haaland with the European Champions League trophy after winning the 2023 final against Inter Milan.

The last three European Champions League winners, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City, have been confirmed as qualifiers, along with Bayern Munich (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Inter Milan (Italy) and Portugese sides FC Porto and Benfica from the rankings pathway.

There are still four European spots up for grabs.

FIFA has restricted countries to two teams each – unless a third club wins their respective Champions League and qualifies through the champions pathway.

The Daily Telegraph’s chief football correspondent Sam Wallace, reporting from the FIFA Council meeting in Jeddah, said “the only chance of a third Premier League club qualifying for the new tournament in 2025 will be Arsenal, and only if they win the current season’s Champions League.