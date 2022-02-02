All Whites match cancelled after three players tested positive for Covid-19

All Whites coach Danny Hay speaks to the team after their loss to Jordan. With their match against Uzbekistan this week, cancelled, they won’t play again until World Cup qualifying starts in March.

The All Whites’ final friendly before World Cup qualifying was cancelled at short notice after three players tested positive for Covid-19.

NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said the decision, taken on the morning of the match against Uzbekistan in Dubai, had been a simple one.

“While we've got three confirmed cases at present, there's a number of potential close contacts and the reality is we expect that'll grow.

STUFF Danny Hay will use the All Whites' friendlies against Jordan and Uzbekistan to prepare for greater tests ahead

“In terms of what a game and further exposure would've done to the team and then therefore their potential return, as well as exposing another team, potentially, to Covid, obviously it's pretty straightforward.

“Now we begin to wait and see what test results show today and deal with the rescheduling of returning players back into their club environments.”

“As of last night,” Pragnell added, “the players were all doing well and people were comfortable with their situations, but we're obviously monitoring that really closely”.

The All Whites had been hoping to end the international window on a positive note after losing 3-1 to Jordan on Friday [Saturday NZ time] – their first defeat since they assembled for the first time in almost two years last October.

Pragnell said all the touring party – not just the close contacts – had been retested on Tuesday following the three positive results.

With the All Whites touring party coming together from at least 13 different countries, there were a range of requirements related to Covid-19 they had to meet before returning home.

That has left NZ Football with a logistical challenge to manage over the next few days, with regard to rearranging accommodation and flights – one that will only grow if there are further positive results.

Pragnell said there was no idea how the positive cases identified so far had come about.

“I'll be talking further with management to see if we can get any sense of that.

“Obviously Covid is widespread in the world outside of New Zealand, and it's actually a reality of international sport.

“Realistically with the number of tours we'll be doing with the men and women this year, there was always a chance this would happen. We've seen it happen with other football teams and other New Zealand sports teams.

“We don't have an insight exactly to how and where this could happen, but I think we'll take a closer look regardless and obviously if there's anything further we can do to try and tighten the net on this happening again then we'll be doing it.”

The All Whites are next set to be in action on March 18, when they play Papua New Guinea in their first match at the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar.

They will then face Fiji and New Caledonia in their other group stage matches, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

The winner of the tournament will then have a one-off intercontinental playoff against the fourth-placed team from North and Central America and the Caribbean in Qatar in June for a place at the World Cup in November.