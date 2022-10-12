Danny Hay to finish as All Whites coach after review finds areas in need of improvement

The All Whites will need to find a new coach despite the players wanting Hay to stay in charge.

All Whites coach Danny Hay was asked to reapply for the role after an independent review criticised the degree of separation between the team and NZ Football and identified the need for a more collaborative team environment.

Hay has opted not to and New Zealand Football will now be looking to appoint his replacement by Christmas, as it grapples with the recommendations laid out by experienced sports governance figure Don Mackinnon.

A seven-page executive summary of the review, delivered to NZ Football last week, was released alongside a statement about Hay’s decision on Wednesday. Hay has not responded to requests for comment.

In the review, Mackinnon wrote that “the level of separation that existed … between the leaders of the All Whites and NZ Football’s high performance staff was significant and falls well short of best practice”.

NZ Football’s general manager of high performance, Gareth Jennings, resigned at the end of June and left the organisation last month. It is understood friction with Hay and the “siloed approach to the way the All Whites function,” as noted in the review, were factors in his decision to leave after less than a year in the role.

Mackinnon also criticised the lack of a proper campaign plan for the 2022 World Cup cycle, which ended for the All Whites with a 1-0 defeat in a one-off qualifying playoff against Costa Rica in Doha, Qatar, in mid-June.

He added that “some players” felt the All Whites environment “became too negative and too intense” leading up to that match and that “some felt this impacted on performance”.

Mackinnon wrote that Hay’s leadership style “predominantly autocratic – with a number of players describing him as, among [other] things, demanding and intense” and “while he does seek input from his fellow coaches and some senior players, [he] sets the tone and is unquestionably ‘in charge’”.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Whites head coach Danny Hay during their match against the Socceroos at Eden Park in September.

He said “many All Whites players made it clear they thrive in this type of environment, while others simply felt it was the norm in football and were either ambivalent or had no concerns” and concluded that Hay “unquestionably” had “the support of the vast majority of the playing group”.

But he also said it was “extremely important going forward that the All Whites have a system where players feel they can deliver feedback openly and that it will be embraced and welcomed.

“While the All Whites coaches believe they have an environment where feedback is welcomed, a number of players believe the team will benefit from a more openly collaborative approach where the voices of the playing group are welcomed and heard.”

1 NEWS Chris Wood has fired up at New Zealand Football about All Whites coach Danny Hay's contract status, saying it would be "silly" if they lost him.

NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell described the review as “a mixed bag” and said Hay would have had to demonstrate he could make the required changes if he had opted to reapply.

“There are some really good things happening in the team, so there's an opportunity for continuity, but equally there are some things that need to change.

“You look at that and go this is a mixed report. If we can get commitment on these areas that can be developed and changed, then let's put that out there.

“Some of the pieces around the communication style and needing a culture of openness and transparency are critical to a high performing team.

“There's a strong suggestion we need to work on those, so those would have been the things we'd have been putting to the test.”

Mackinnon wrote that the “‘on the grass’ aspects” of the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying campaign “were strong” and said Hay and his staff deserved “significant credit” for that.

He also praised work that had been done around introducing team rituals and “Kiwi” values and said it was important that they “become part of the DNA of the All Whites”.

Continuing that work will now be the responsibility of a new coach, who will be tasked with qualifying the All Whites to the next World Cup in North America in 2026.

Phil Walter/Getty Images NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said Danny Hay would have had to demonstrate that he could make changes if he reapplied to be All Whites coach.

But NZ Football first needs a new high performance boss, who will have to lead the way in integrating the All Whites into the wider organisation.

While Pragnell did not want to comment on the reasons for Jennings’ resignation, he said he had been “sorry to see him go” and that a replacement was set to be appointed within the next four weeks.

Until Jennings started last September, Hay had reported directly to Pragnell, but the chief executive was positive the current structure “was the right one, in terms of it providing more opportunity to align all the teams”.

“If it’s functioning right, it'll promote cross-collaboration across the All Whites and Football Ferns.

“I'm confident the structure's right. I would probably just acknowledge that the structure changed during [the 2022 World Cup cycle].”

Pragnell said having the new high performance boss take part in the hiring of the new All Whites coach would be “very important” and that the key stages of that process would not take place without them.

He said he hoped to have a new coach signed by Christmas and ready to start in the new year and that his desire was for the team to play at home for the second international window in a row next March.

