All Whites to play Ireland in Dublin during FIFA's November international window

Chris Wood of New Zealand is challenged by Alan Browne and Ciaran Clark of Republic of Ireland during their international friendly in Dublin in 2019.

The All Whites will play Ireland in Dublin in their first match during the November FIFA window.

The match, the first between the two sides in four years, will be played at Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, November 22 NZT (kickoff at 8.45am).

NZ Football announced the fixture on Friday. It had previously confirmed another match in Europe this spring, against Australia in London on October 18 NZT. That match will be for the Soccer Ashes trophy, the first time the trophy has been contested in nearly 70 years.

Additional All Whites games in Europe for October and November are also under discussion.

Ireland beat the All Whites 3-1 the last time they played, in November 2019, after the All Whites opened the scoring with a goal by Callum McCowatt, who was making his international debut.

“This match is another good game against a strong opposition, continuing to deliver on the plan to play in every available FIFA window, giving us the best possible preparation ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers” says All Whites head coach Darren Bazeley.

“Playing games in Europe like this allows us to have extra time together as a team which is critical at the start of a new World Cup cycle.

“We want to be consistently testing ourselves against good sides as that is how we are going to continue to grow as a group after some encouraging performances in June.”

Bazeley is currently in camp with the men’s under-23 side ahead of the team taking part in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier tournament, which starts in Auckland this weekend.