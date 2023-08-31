New Zealand under-23 beat Fiji 3-1 to reach Oceania Olympic qualifying semifinals

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: New Zealand 3 (Luis Toomey 19’, George Ott 21’, Jesse Randall 25’) Fiji 1 (Aporosa Yada 50’). HT: 3-0.

A three-goal onslaught in a six-minute period ensured New Zealand under-23 cruised through to the semifinals of the Oceania Olympic men’s football qualifiers in Auckland on Wednesday.

New Zealand beat Fiji 3-1 to open their campaign and top group A, ensuring they progress to the semifinals.

Their scheduled opening match against Papua New Guinea on Sunday was called off after their opponents were unable to make it to Auckland in time for the match.

PNG will face Fiji on Saturday to see who joins New Zealand in progressing to the semifinals from group A, to face the top-two from group B which includes Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa and Tonga.

Luis Toomey opened the scoring for New Zealand from a short corner, when his shot took a slight deflection and found the back of the net.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jesse Randall of New Zealand takes a penalty shot.

George Ott scored New Zealand’s second two minutes later, after a strong run down the right-hand touchline by Zac Zoricich.

The onslaught continued when Fiji’s Mohammed Raheem brought Jesse Randall down in the box, and Randall scored the penalty at the second attempt when the goalkeeper saved the first but was adjudged to have moved from his line too early.

From 3-0 up after 25 minutes, New Zealand conceded one early in the second half when Aporosa Yada finished superbly with a left-footed shot.