Football Ferns to play Chile twice in first outing since Women's World Cup exit

Gabi Rennie of New Zealand in action during their Fifa Women's World Cup match against Switzerland in Dunedin in July.

The Football Ferns will face Chile in Santiago this month in their first international fixtures since the Women’s World Cup here.

New Zealand will play two matches against the hosts, the first on Saturday 23 September (NZ time), and then play a game behind closed doors three days later.

“After an amazing Fifa Women’s World Cup, the most important thing for the team is that we keep up the momentum,” said Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková.

“Olympic qualifying isn’t far away so it is important that we start the process now. We are committed to our growth, we want to qualify so we can represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Olympic Games in France next year.

“The support from our fans and the entire country during the World Cup was incredible. I know the team can’t wait to put the Fern on again and get out on the pitch.”

New Zealand provided an upset result to kick off the World Cup, co-hosted with Australia, by defeating Norway 1-0 at Eden Park but a loss to the Philippines and a draw versus Switzerland saw them miss qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

KARANAMA RURU/STUFF Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway. The mural is at Auckland United football club in Mount Roskill.

It will be the first time New Zealand has faced Chile, who narrowly missed qualification for the World Cup.