Win-or-bust World Cup playoffs excite Fifa's Kiwi women's football boss Sarai Bareman

The draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Auckland on October 22.

Five teams will be in the mix for the first time when the draw for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup is made on Saturday night in Auckland.

But there could yet be eight new teams involved by the time the tournament in New Zealand and Australia comes around next July and August.

The final three places will only be filled after a 10-team playoff tournament featuring seven matches in Auckland and Hamilton next February.

FIFA Fifa's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman is excited by the prospect of next year’s Women’s World Cup playoff tournament.

Fifa’s chief women’s football officer, New Zealander Sarai Bareman, can’t wait to see those seven win-or-bust fixtures unfold.

READ MORE:

* Olympic champion and Prime Minister to feature at Fifa World Cup 2023 draw

* Shifting goal posts: How 'murdering middle age' together cemented our friendship

* Fifa makes 10-team playoff draw for Women's World Cup qualifiers

* All you need to know about the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup



“It's a sports fan’s dream,” she said on Tuesday.

“When the stakes are that high – it's for a position at the World Cup and it's a do-or-die situation – it's amazing.

“I think every game of that tournament is going to be awesome and the other cool thing about it is that the [Football] Ferns will be playing alongside it with a guest invitational team as well, so fans are going to have an excellent taste of what's to come in July.”

Bareman was with tournament chief executive Dave Beeche at Seddon Fields in suburban Auckland to begin the buildup to Saturday’s draw, which will take place at the Aotea Centre and involve around 800 visitors to New Zealand.

Morocco, the Philippines, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia are the five teams that have qualified for the first time, with Haiti, Senegal, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Portugal still in the running to join them.

A total of 172 teams took part in the regional qualifying competitions for the 2023 World Cup – a 20% increase on the 144 that took part in qualifying for the last tournament, in France in 2019.

Bareman said it was “incredible” to see so many teams involved and chasing the 30 places available alongside the two host nations – an increase of eight from last time around with the tournament expanding from 24 teams to 32.

“The main reason why I love that is because when a national team is active and together and competing on a regular basis, the whole pyramid under that national team is active.

“The selection process, the talent pool, the leagues, the competitions, the coach pathway, the referee pathway – when a national team is playing, it kind of unlocks everything.

“It's a little bit of a point of difference between women's football and the men's game at the moment.

“The men's game we can clearly see is very much driven by the club game, but the women's game is still in a position right now where the national teams are really the key driver of the football pyramid, so the more teams that we can get active, the better it is for us in terms of growth.”

Almost 30 different women’s national teams could join the Football Ferns in playing on New Zealand soil next year, depending on where the playoff winners end up in the final draw and which teams play the Ferns in friendlies ahead of the main event.

Groups A, C, E and G will take place entirely in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin, with Auckland and Wellington to then host five of the 16 knockout stage fixtures, including a semifinal at Eden Park, which will be also the venue for the Ferns’ first match – and the tournament opener – on July 20.

Bareman and Beeche both attended the opening matchday of the women’s Rugby World Cup two Saturdays ago, which attracted a crowd of 34,235 – a new record for a women’s sports event in New Zealand.

The record attendance for a women’s football match in New Zealand is 16,162 – set when North Korea beat the United States in the final of the 2008 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup – and they will be hoping to better that on several occasions next winter.

Beeche said there was “a bigger lift” needed in New Zealand than in Australia with regard to selling tickets to matches that don’t feature the hosts and a lot will depend on who gets drawn to play where this Saturday.

The two-time defending world champion United States and Euro 2022 champions England are regarded as the teams likely to attract the largest crowds.

They have both been seeded in pot 1 for Saturday’s draw, alongside France, Germany, Spain and Sweden. Three of those six teams will be placed in groups hosted in New Zealand, with the other three heading to Australia.