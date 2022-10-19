Fifa announce Tazuni the penguin as 2023 Women's World Cup mascot

Fifa reveal mascot for 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving penguin” has been unveiled as the mascot for next year's Fifa Women’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The mascot's name is a fusion of her home, the Tasman Sea, and unity, a key value of the event to be staged from July 20 to August 20.

According to a Fifa media release, Tazuni is based on the blue penguin species found in New Zealand and Australia.

She is 15 years old, plays in midfield and fell in love with football after joining in with a group of children playing a game on the beach.

Tazuni will become an important symbol for the World Cup, appearing on official tournament merchandise and media platforms, as well as in real life in community activities ahead of the event.

“Tazuni is the perfect mascot for this tournament, exemplifying all that is positive about the biggest women’s football event ever staged and our sport-obsessed host nations who are ready to welcome the world,” Sarai Bareman, Fifa's chief women’s football officer said.

“Like millions of youngsters worldwide, football is how Tazuni expresses herself, and the Fifa Women’s World Cup will provide inspiration for a new generation of football fans and participants from across the globe.”

Tazuni will make her first live appearance at the tournament draw at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Saturday night.