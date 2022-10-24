First win, round of 16 place within Football Ferns' reach now they know their World Cup rivals

Fifa reveal mascot for 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

OPINION: The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup draw could have gone better for the Football Ferns.

It also could have gone worse.

At least they now know what lies ahead on home soil next July.

World No 12 Norway on the 20th at Eden Park in Auckland. World No 53 Philippines on the 25th in Wellington. World No 21 Switzerland on the 30th in Dunedin.

The world No 22 Ferns should have every reason to think they can get their first World Cup win and finish in the top two in group A to advance to the knockout stages.

Drawing a weaker opponent than Switzerland out of pot 3 would have been a boost.

It would have also been good to avoid playing their strongest opponent, Norway, in their opening match.

But they did avoid the likes of reigning Olympic champions Canada and 2019 World Cup runners-up Netherlands out of pot 2.

And they drew a team they’ve beaten recently out of pot 4, so there can’t be too many complaints.

Now come the biggest nine months there might ever be for women’s football in New Zealand.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Football Ferns’ group at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

There should be at least nine friendlies at home in the lead-up to the World Cup, then the three matches at the tournament itself.

But will there be a fourth, in the round of 16?

To get that far, the Ferns will need at least a win and a draw, if not two wins.

Which would be quite the achievement, considering how their record since the 2019 World Cup makes for pretty bleak reading.

Played 22, won three, drawn three, lost 16 is how it stands at present.

The good news looking forward to the World Cup is that one of those wins was against the Philippines in California in September.

After a dour first half, where they conceded right at the end, the Ferns turned in one of their most dominant displays in recent times in the second, drawing level with a Meikayla Moore penalty then going in front via captain Ali Riley to win 2-1.

FIFA Fifa has unveiled the brand identity for the 2023 Women's World Cup, featuring the work of indigenous artists from New Zealand and Australia.

Success against the Philippines in Wellington next year – a rare World Cup fixture New Zealand will enter as favourites – is non-negotiable, but that doesn’t mean they can take their rivals lightly.

They are a team on the rise under Australian coach Alen Stajcic and will be eyeing their match against the Ferns as their best chance of taking something from their first World Cup appearance.

Beating Norway in match one will be difficult.

South Korea, China and Italy would have been better draws for the Ferns from pot 2, but at the same time, Canada, the Netherlands, Brazil and Japan would have been less preferable ones.

Many of the current Ferns were part of a 1-0 win over Norway in April 2019, but since then they have had a 2-1 loss in March 2020, and a 2-0 loss in June this year.

Coach Jitka Klimková said after the draw on Saturday that that last match was the Ferns’ best performance of her 14 matches in charge.

Accounting for the level of opposition, that’s a fair assessment, but they’ll need to be better still if they’re to get a point (or three) on the opening night at Eden Park.

Switzerland is the big unknown in group A, at least as far as the Ferns are concerned.

But if the other results go according to form, their meeting in Dunedin could effectively be a playoff to decide who advances alongside Norway.

A look at the record books will tell you the Ferns have beaten Switzerland four times and only lost to them once, which on the face of it is cause for optimism.

But the two teams haven’t played each other since that defeat in 2014 – a lifetime ago in the context of women’s football, which has evolved significantly in the eight years since.

At the European Championship in July, Switzerland drew 2-2 with Portugal, who the Ferns are set to play in Hamilton in February.

Stuff Goalkeeper Vic Esson is only one of a handful of players who have nailed down starting spots.

The result of that friendly will give an indication of where the two teams stand relative to one another, but right now it looks like New Zealand v Switzerland is too close to call.

Which is a good thing, because the vast majority of the Ferns’ World Cup matches in the past have been pretty easy to call – in the opposition’s favour.

The Ferns’ first year under Klimková hasn’t been a smooth one, with injuries and Covid-19 throwing up challenges she couldn’t have anticipated and the team’s results a mixed bag – three wins, two draws and nine losses.

Nine months out from the World Cup, there are question marks all over the park when it comes to the Ferns’ top lineup and a strong sense that the coach needs to explore her options more than she has to date.

From the outside looking in, only goalkeeper Vic Esson and centre back Claudia Bunge can truly be considered to have nailed down starting spots.

One big bit of uncertainty was put to bed with Saturday’s draw. Finding the players to task with making history at the World Cup is what comes next.