Fifa leader Fatma Samoura says Kiwi colleagues have put NZ on the 'global football map'

One of the most powerful women in world sport is in Auckland this week ahead of the draw for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will take place on Saturday night at the Aotea Centre.

Fatma Samoura was installed as Fifa’s first female secretary-general in 2016 after more than two decades working in humanitarian roles for the United Nations and is the global governing body’s second-in-command, after president Gianni Infantino.

This is her third trip to New Zealand with Fifa, after a visit some time ago for a workshop and one earlier this year as the countdown to the tournament, being hosted here and in Australia next July and August, began in earnest.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura, pictured during a visit to New Zealand earlier this year, is in Auckland this week for Saturday's 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup draw.

On Saturday, the eyes of the football world will be on New Zealand, as the 29 teams that have qualified – and 10 still hoping to – learn their opponents and their path to the final in Sydney on August 20 next year.

READ MORE:

* Fifa announce Tazuni the penguin as 2023 Women's World Cup mascot

* Win-or-bust World Cup playoffs excite Fifa's Kiwi women's football boss Sarai Bareman

* Olympic champion and Prime Minister to feature at Fifa World Cup 2023 draw

* Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards



But New Zealand is already “on the global football map”, as far as Samoura is concerned – in part because of two Kiwi women she has a close working relationship with.

One is NZ Football president Johanna Wood, who is also an Oceania Football Confederation vice-president and as a result sits on the Fifa Council, the body responsible for making many of the key decisions about the game.

Then there is Sarai Bareman, who hails from west Auckland and has been Fifa's chief women's football officer since late 2016.

“Johanna was very excited when the country got awarded the hosting rights,” Samoura told Stuff on Thursday.

“She really believed that the country had the potential to organise this World Cup. She has also been very convincing during all the meetings following the bid that this was the right decision to make and that the people coming to New Zealand for this competition will not regret it and will go back home with very fond memories.”

"As for Sarai, this is a great milestone in her career – having the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup being staged in her land, it's the cherry on the cake.

“I would love to see Senegal hosting one of the major Fifa competitions,” Samoura added, referring to her home country, whose national women’s team will visit New Zealand next February to play against Haiti, and if they win that match, Chile, for one of the final three places at the World Cup.

Samoura said women like Bareman and Wood were "sources of inspiration" for "young girls and women in this part of the world".

“They are smart. They know their business. They know how important it is for an organisation like Fifa to be coming to their shores and to have its second-largest competition being staged here.

“They can be proud of what they have done to put New Zealand and Australia on the international map with a big sporting event.

“Since the hosting rights for this competition were awarded, the whole world has been dreaming about coming here.

“Senegal never qualified for the Women's World Cup. Now we are very close. I hope we'll still make it.”

Samoura joined the United Nations World Food Programme as a logistics officer in 1995 and went on to serve in a number of roles in several African countries before moving to Fifa in 2016 at a time when it was trying to rebound from a series of scandals, including one which led to the removal of her predecessor, Jérôme Valcke.

Samoura said she could speak for days about what has changed with regard to women’s football in the six years since, pointing to the large audiences for the last World Cup in France in 2019 (more than 1 million tickets were sold and more than 1 billion people watched broadcasts of matches) and the large investment Fifa has made in the women’s game off the back off that tournament (US$1 billion [NZ$1.8b] over the past three years).

After initially arriving in Auckland last week, fresh from watching the start of the ongoing Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India, she headed to Fiji and came away impressed by what she saw.

With New Zealand qualifying for next year’s World Cup automatically as hosts, the place available to Oceania in the playoff tournament next February was hotly contested, with Fiji losing narrowly to Papua New Guinea in the final of the Oceania Nations Cup tournament in July.

“What I've seen in Fiji is very committed leadership at the Fijian Football Association, and also a reflection on how the money that Fifa is investing in football can be properly used,” Samoura said.

“They have invested money in a new gym to get the national teams, both the girls and boys, fit. The fact that they were the runners-up at the last OFC Nations Cup means they understood that with investment, with strong commitment, and with a desire to be showcasing their country, they can take the right decisions.

“In terms of governance, I think the report they produce every year is one of the best and my advice would be that the other 11 Oceania countries should take some inspiration from how good the leadership of the Fijian Football Federation is in making use of Fifa money, but also positioning women and empowering them throughout the game.”

Fifa announced a star-studded lineup for the draw ceremony on Thursday, with former United States player Carli Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner, and Amanda Davies, a CNN anchor, responsible for conducting it.

Former Football Fern Maia Jackman will be one of eight draw assistants, representing Oceania, while Winter Olympics gold medallist Zoi Sadowksi-Synnott will also be involved as a New Zealand sporting great.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is also set to be in attendance and Samoura said it was “great that the most prominent women leader in the country is taking part”.

“It means that she doesn't only support the New Zealand national team, but also believes in the ability of football to unite people and to empower women."

“There is a lot of excitement and we have seen this through the first week of ticket sales – in one day we have sold more tickets than in one week for France in 2019 and I think this is a good message from the people who are football fans across Oceania.”