USA, Netherlands fear each other in clash of giants in Wellington at Fifa World Cup

Sports fans in Wellington will be able to watch a repeat of the last Fifa Women’s World Cup final, in the pool stage of next year’s tournament.

Mind games have started early for the mouth watering clash between the USA and Netherlands at next year’s Fifa World Cup, which will be co-hosted by New Zealand.

Wellington has bagged the biggest pool game of the tournament in a rematch of the 2019 final, which the USA won 2-0 in front of 57,900 spectators in Paris.

The two giants of women’s football were both drawn in Group E at the official ceremony in Auckland on Saturday night for the tournament which begins on July 20 with a fixture between New Zealand and Norway.

Also in Group E are Vietnam, while the fourth spot will be either Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand, with those nations playing off in Hamilton in February.

USA v Netherlands is a game that will set the World Cup alight, but Netherlands boss Andries Jonker says the USA won’t be happy about having to play his team so early in the tournament.

“That’s a very big game, for them and for us,” Jonker said.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Netherlands Head coach Andries Jonker says the draw could have been much easier for his country than how it turned out.

“I’m pretty sure they’d prefer not to play us, but if you want to win this trophy you have to beat them all.

“We play Vietnam, we should be able to do that, we play probably Portugal, not sure, but that’s an opponent we respect very much.

“At the last Euros we had trouble with them, just won 3-2, so we take them very seriously, this isn’t an easy group, it could have been easier.”

Group E could be called the ‘Group of Death’ for the tournament if it is Portugal who progress through the final qualifying phase and Jonker admits it’s not the easiest group to get through.

“For sure, this is one of the strongest groups,” he said.

“I’m not very pleased with this, it could have been much easier. But if you want to win this trophy you have to beat them all, so we go for the challenge.”

FIFA Fifa reveal mascot for 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

There is a school of thought that it’s better to have a strong pool game, so players are ready for the tougher challenges in the knockout stage, but that’s not something Jonker is buying into.

“I don’t agree,” he said.

“I think it’s much easier to meet the strongest opponent in the final and we’re starting with that.

“But as I said, they won’t be happy with us and for us, it’s a big challenge, we’ll fight for it.”

USA coach Vlatko Andonovski said he had mixed feelings about having to face Netherlands in pool play.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff USA coach Vlatko Andonovski will base his team in Auckland for next year’s Fifa World Cup.

“They’re a really good opponent, but at the same time it’s exciting because we know that’s the match up from the last World Cup and it’s going to be a good game, a good show and we’re excited about it.”

The USA will play two of their pool games at Eden Park, as well as the clash with the Netherlands in Wellington.

Andonovski believed it was a bonus to be able to have Auckland as the team’s base, but he also felt that Group E could be called the Group of Death.

"It’s going to be a very strong group,” he said.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be Portugal, if it is, it’s going to be strong, but if it’s Cameroon, it’s not going to make it any easier.

“They’re difficult opponents in World Cup tournaments, they’re very unpredictable and they can put up a good fight.

“It is possibly the strongest group in the tournament, but it’s exciting. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, so whoever comes on the way, we have to overcome them.”