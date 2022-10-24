Wellington a winner in FIFA Women's World Cup: City will 'come to life' as host of nine matches

Carli Lloyd and Ian Wright will help determine who lands in which group when the draw takes place om Saturday.

“Wellington won’t know itself” when nine FIFA Women’s World Cup games kick off in the capital next year, says Mayor-elect Tori Whanau.

The draw for the world’s biggest women’s football event on Saturday night confirmed that the city will host teams from 11 countries for seven group matches, a top-16 knockout match and one quarterfinal during July and August 2023. Aotearoa/New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the world cup. The final will be held in Sydney.

Projections for the number of visitors the games are expected to attract, and the revenue they will bring to the local economy, are not yet available. However, the mayor and top brass of the local football and regional development bodies all agreed that the social and economic legacy would be long-lasting.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Alex Morgan of the USA is fouled by Stefanie Van der Gragt of the Netherlands leading to a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match. The same two teams will face off in Wellington next year.

“Our city’s really going to come to life ... It’s going to be a truly one of a kind. I feel like we’re moving into an era of firsts,” Whanau​ said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand will be in group A, along with Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland.

The schedule will see several top teams – and some world cup newcomers – play in Wellington. Second-ranked Sweden will play two games here.

The Philippines, fresh from their women’s world cup debut against Switzerland on July 21, will play New Zealand’s Football Ferns on July 25 – and the group E pool game at the Cake Tin on July 27 will essentially be a rematch of the 2019 world cup final, with the current world cup holders United States and the Netherlands set to face off again.

The later matches will be played in the lead up to the annual World of Wearable Arts and Wellington on a Plate festivals.

The outcome of the draw wasn’t just a win for sports organisations, with hospitality venues and hotels also set to benefit from a boost in visitors, Whanau said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Football Ferns players were buzzing after an early wake-up call last June to watch the announcement of who would host the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023. (First published June 2020)

Work on improving Wellington’s streets and getting the city moving would be “put on hold” while the world cup, WOW and Wellington on a Plate were underway. Whanau acknowledged that would cause disruption for residents, but urged Wellingtonians to “lean in” to it.

WellingtonNZ event and experience general manager Warrick Dent​ said for years to come Wellingtonians and local community groups would reap the reward of the Government’s investment in lighting and gender-neutral facilities at Martin Luckie and Newtown parks for the tournament.

Local and national sports team from different codes would also benefit from the pitch upgrade at Sky Stadium.

As an organisation, FIFA alone was predicted to spend between $6 and $7 million in the capital during the tournament.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s Aotea Centre was lit up with the kaleidoscope of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 branding, which will “take over” Wellington’s waterfront path to the Sky Stadium next year.

Wellington’s waterfront path to the stadium would be awash with bright yellow, red, pink, blue and green from a “takeover” of the tournament’s branding, Dent said.

“It will really engage the community and excite the community. [There’s] a lot of planning to go, but we’re sure that Wellington will put on a great show ... It will [soon] dawn on us how big this tournament is.”

The $108m NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) in Upper Hutt has been in talks to become a host training ground for at least one world cup team.

Dent expected the FIFA Women’s World Cup to bring a range of visitors to Wellington – not just typical male football fans.

“It’s more family, it’s more female attendees. It will attract different audiences.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at Saturday night's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 draw at Aotea Centre.

Capital Football chair Helen Mallon​ said participation in football was growing in Wellington for all genders. She expected the women’s world cup to raise the region’s profile of the sport even further.

Previous age-grade tournaments held in Wellington had led to an increase in enrolments in local football leagues and Mallon expected this trend to continue in the wake of the 2023 women’s world cup.

“[That] will bring about its own challenges ... We’ll need to be very flexible on how we manage to cater for the additional upswing of matches being played,” she said.

FIFA Fifa reveal mascot for 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

More than a billion people are expected to watch the world cup online and on TV. The broadcast viewership of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup significantly exceeded that of the last men’s rugby world cup – at 1.12 billion, compared with 857 million.

Mallon expected Sky Stadium to hit its capacity of 34,500 for some matches.

“I think if people are considering getting tickets don’t delay, because we know there will be sold out matches.”