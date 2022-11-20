Five Wellington Phoenix players who could force their way into World Cup frame

Football Ferns players were buzzing after an early wake-up call last June to watch the announcement of who would host the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023. (First published June 2020)

The A-League Women season will serve as an early World Cup audition for Football Ferns hopefuls aiming to play their way into coach Jitka Klimková’s plans for next year’s tournament.

Now that she is based in New Zealand, Klimková will be keeping a close eye on the Phoenix players in particular, giving those in Natalie Lawrence’s squad a fantastic opportunity to push their case for selection ahead of the tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia next July.

Here are five players yet to debut for New Zealand who could force their way into the Football Ferns squad for next year’s World Cup.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Alyssa Whinham was nominated for A-League Women young player of the year last season.

Alyssa Whinham

The breakout star from the Phoenix’s first season, the creative midfielder earned a long-overdue call-up to the Football Ferns’ squad for a friendly against Japan in October after earning an A-League young player of the year nomination but never took the field and then missed selection for the recent South Korea series.

A special talent with an ability to unlock defences and beat players one-on-one, Whinham has an x-factor about her and offers something different to the current crop of players in the Ferns squad.

If she can consistently impact games like she did in fits and spurts last season, the 19-year-old would be impossible to ignore.

Supplied Milly Clegg caps off ‘crazy’ year with Wellington Phoenix move.

Grace Wisnewski

Already on the radar, Wisnewski earned a maiden Ferns call-up for their two matches against South Korea in Christchurch this month on the back of a strong Under-20 World Cup campaign where she forced an own goal in New Zealand’s 1-1 draw with Mexico.

However, the 20-year-old central midfielder was cruelly denied a possible senior debut when she tore her calf muscle in training prior to their first match.

Wisnewski should get another chance in January when the Football Ferns host the world champion United States. Although the two matches will be played outside a Fifa window, Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence has already indicated she will release players for the fixtures.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Goalkeeper Lily Alfeld will once again captain Wellington Phoenix.

Lily Alfeld

Three shotstoppers will go to the World Cup and despite captaining the Phoenix, Alfeld finds herself on the outside looking in as goalkeeper is one of the few positions where the Ferns are well serviced.

Vic Esson has overtaken Erin Nayler as first-choice goalkeeper after a series of standout performances for New Zealand over the past 12 months but 21-year-old Anna Leat is starting to see decent minutes in England’s Women’s Super League and has the highest ceiling of the lot.

Despite some shaky performances for the Ferns in recent times Nayler’s vast experience would make her a valuable player to have in the squad, so Alfeld will really need to impress for the Phoenix to stand any chance.

Alfeld has been involved in Ferns squads previously but is yet to play. She begins the A-League season on the back foot, sidelined for the first three weeks with a knee injury, and is another who could get their chance against the US.

Michaela Foster

Foster has joined the long queue of left-back contenders vying for a spot behind captain Ali Riley after signing with the Phoenix on the back of a strong domestic season for Kate Sheppard Cup finalists Northern Rovers.

The 23-year-old can play in a variety of positions, which could make her a valuable person to have in a World Cup squad, but it is on the left side of the back four where Foster is expected to feature in the A-League.

Although Riley is a lock for the World Cup, the back-up left-back spot is wide open. None of the three specialist left-backs saw game time during the recent series against South Korea with Liz Anton, usually seen at centre-back for Perth Glory, starting both games.

The New Zealand under-17 team Foster captained in 2016 has already produced a whopping 11 Football Ferns.

DANIELA PORCELLI/PHOTOSPORT Milly Clegg is swarmed by team-mates after scoring for New Zealand at the Under-20 Women's World Cup.

Milly Clegg

The 17-year-old striker could be a World Cup bolter.

The youngest player in the Phoenix squad, Clegg was picked up by Lawrence after starting – and scoring – for New Zealand at both the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups this year.

Given the Ferns’ struggles in front of goal, Clegg could catapult into contention for a third World Cup in the space of 12 months if she is able to translate her prolific goal-scoring form from domestic level to the A-League.

Although she has signed an amateur deal to keep herself eligible for a US college scholarship, should she wish to go down that route in the future, Clegg is likely to see decent minutes for the Phoenix, boosting her chances of selection.