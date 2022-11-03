USA women's football team to play Football Ferns in Wellington and Auckland before World Cup

New Zealand Football has confirmed the world champion United States women’s national team will visit in January for two blockbuster matches against the Football Ferns.

The games at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on January 18 and Auckland’s Eden Park on January 21 (both at 4pm) will kick off a massive year for women’s football in New Zealand, with the World Cup taking place here and in Australia in July and August.

Luring the most successful team in women’s football to New Zealand six months out from the global showpiece is a massive coup for NZ Football and highlights the benefits of hosting the World Cup.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Alex Morgan and Christen Press celebrate a US goal against the Football Ferns during their match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time world champions have never played here before but will use the trip to familiarise themselves with the cities where they will play their three World Cup group games after being drawn in group E alongside the Netherlands, Vietnam and a yet to be confirmed opponent.

An early chance to build some hype for the World Cup six months out from the opening game on July 20, NZ Football will be aiming to attract record crowds for the two afternoon fixtures, well in excess of the current record for a Football Ferns home game of 7236.

Tickets have been set at the affordable price of $20 for adults and $5 for kids.

Although the Wellington game kicks off at 4pm on a weekday it will be played during the school holidays.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images The United States are the two-time defending world champions and have won the World Cup a record four times.

“What better way to kick off a massive year of football in Aotearoa New Zealand than by hosting the world champions the USA?” NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said.

“This is an opportunity for Kiwis to see some of the trailblazers in the game before New Zealand’s biggest ever sports event kicks off, and a fantastic opportunity to set new crowd records for women’s football in Aotearoa.

“With family-friendly kick off times and affordable tickets there’s no better way to round off the kiwi summer than with the opportunity to watch the world’s best in our backyard.

“We can’t wait to welcome our US Soccer counterparts to football in Aotearoa.”

However, playing the top-ranked team in women’s football in January does present some major problems for the Football Ferns.

The games will be played outside a Fifa window, meaning clubs have no obligation to release players.

New Zealand’s last four games against the US have ended in five-goal defeats, including a 5-0 loss at the SheBelieves Cup in February, and remains to be seen what sort of team they will even be able to field.

While the US should be close to full-strength as most of their players will be in their off-season, the two games clash directly with round 11 of the A-League Women, where the bulk of the Football Ferns ply their trade.

The first game will be played on the same day Malia Steinmetz’s Western Sydney Wanderers host Claudia Bunge’s Melbourne Victory, while as many as six Football Ferns will be in action for their clubs the day of the second game.

Wellington Phoenix are scheduled to play Canberra United in Wellington on January 22, less than 24 hours after the Football Ferns play the US in Auckland.

New Zealand’s UK-based players have club games scheduled the days before and after the US visit, but the lengthy travel requirements involved would likely result in them missing at least a couple of games.

“An important part of preparing for our home World Cup is playing big teams in big stadiums, and learning to deal with the pressure that comes with playing world-class opposition at home – and there’s no greater test than the reigning world champions,” Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková said.

“This is an opportunity for more of our players to experience these high profile games, and begin a year when we play at home more than ever before.”