Historic capital clash with USA kicks off big year for women's football

Football Ferns player Paige Satchell talks about the United States' visit to New Zealand.

Football Ferns defender Kate Taylor couldn’t help but smile when asked which of the many United States women’s national team stars she was looking forward to facing.

Alex Morgan? Megan Rapinoe?

“They’re all absolutely amazing, even some of the younger ones that are coming through are definitely going to be household names in years to come,” Taylor said.

“Any one of them would be awesome to play against.”

The Football Ferns will kick off 2023 with two historic matches against the biggest team in the women’s game in their own backyard.

The United States, the two-time defending World Cup champions, are coming here for the first time to play the Football Ferns at Sky Stadium in Wellington on January 18 and at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21.

Both games are scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Football Ferns Emma Rolston, Kate Taylor and Paige Satchell at Sky Stadium, one of two venues that will host the US women’s national team.

“This is huge for Wellington,” mayor Tory Whanau said.

“As a recent football convert myself I’m really excited about the year ahead.

“It’s a massive year for women and for football and this is just one of those really exciting games where we can get behind our team – and I’m going to be one of the biggest advocates.”

The US are making the trip down under six months prior to the World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, where they will be aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive win.

They will hold a six-day training camp in Auckland in the lead-up to the first match against the Football Ferns, before flying down to Wellington.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images The United States are the two-time defending World Cup champions.

“Everything about this trip is positive for our team ahead of the World Cup,” US coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

“We will get some quality training time together and have two tough matches against a great opponent that is hosting the World Cup.

“We also get to experience the long travel and familiarise ourselves with the host cities, the stadiums, the training grounds and the culture, and hopefully we’ll play in front of some big crowds supporting the home team.

“It will be a great way to start the year.”

With tickets set at the affordable price of $20 for adults and $5 for children, Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon was confident the Football Ferns would smash their attendance record for a senior women’s football international in New Zealand, set in 2018 when 7236 watched them play Japan.

“It’s difficult to actually pick a crowd for this given the time of year, but tickets are very reasonable so price certainly won’t be a barrier in coming along,” Harmon said.

“It’s also a really good time for families and people should be gravitating back to Wellington at that stage. We’ll certainly beat that record, I have no doubt about that, but far we go, hopefully the sky’s the limit.”

The Football Ferns fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat in their last meeting with the US at the SheBelieves Cup in February.