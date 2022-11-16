Football’s ultimate showcase comes to Sky

The first match kicks off on November 21st and will be streaming through to mid December.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off on November 21, the first time the tournament has ever been hosted in the Middle East, or at this time of year. Thirty-two nations from across the footballing globe are taking part and all vying for one trophy and all the glory.

With France looking to retain their 2018 title, some of the world's best players on display, and the entire tournament available to stream as well as watch live, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest football events in history.

Where to watch Qatar 2022™

Sky Sport has you covered for all 64 matches so get your mates around and catch your favourite matches by signing up to Sky Sport. You'll have access to every live match as it happens in Qatar, plus highlights, commentary and interviews. Don't worry about missing any of the overnight games - record them with MySky or watch on demand with Sky Go.

Or, if you're more of a streaming kind of person then check out Sky Sport Now. Streaming all 64 matches live plus highlights on demand to a range of your favourite devices including Smart TVs, Chromecast and the web. Plus, 24-hour catch up and replays for the overnight action. Get started with a 7 Day Free trial.

And that's not all. To make sure every Kiwi has a chance to catch the best matches, whether you're a past fan or a soon-to-be new one, they are also showcasing 22 matches live free-to-air on Prime.

Key matches to look out for

With France coming in as winners in 2018, these guys are the ones to watch, having Ballon D'or winner Benzema leading their attack You'll find France in Group D, heading up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. This should be a fairly easy showing for the reigning champs, and France are certainly the favourites to win here. That said, the Danes are not to be underestimated, having had a strong showing in the World Cup Qualifiers. We may yet see some surprises.

Of course, for France to win it meant Argentina had to lose - is this year their big comeback? The Argentinians are looking hot to win this year's trophy, although the team hasn't won a FIFA World Cup™ since 1986. But with Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez on their side, we'll see how they perform in their opening matches against Saudi Arabia, Mexico (this one is a must-watch!) and Poland in Group C.

Germany took the 2014 title and no doubt they'll be looking to reclaim their past glory. But it'll be a tough fight for the Germans, up against the 2010 champions Spain in Group E, alongside Costa Rica and Japan. For us Kiwis, this is a chance to see someone take revenge on our behalf, after New Zealand was edged out of qualifying for Qatar 2022™ by Costa Rica earlier in the year.

Finally, Portugal vs. Uruguay is the other big match to keep your eye on, coming in Group H (with South Korea and Ghana). Portugal will be seeking revenge against Uruguay after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team were eliminated in Round 16 of the 2018 tournament. Will they flip the script this year? Either way, it should be electric.

