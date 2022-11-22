Former Wales captain Laura McAllister forced to remove rainbow-coloured bucket hat at World Cup

Former Wales footballer Laura McAllister is one of the Welsh fans who was forced to remove a rainbow-coloured bucket hat before attending her country's clash against the US this morning.

﻿McAllister, who represented Wales 24 times between 1994 and 1998 and served as the captain, was asked to remove the bucket hat due to guards saying it was "a banned symbol".

"W﻿e were aware while we were queuing up that there had been some rumours about people wearing the rainbow bucket hat that is obviously a symbol of LGBT rainbow wall in Wales and had their hats taken off them," she said.

Supplied Laura McAllister speaks to a security official after being asked to remove her rainbow hat.

"Clearly, I wasn't going to take my hat off and some of the other fans were aware that that was likely to happen. When we got through security, some of the security guards said that we had to take the hat off. When I asked them why, they said because it was a banned symbol and we weren't allowed to wear it in the stadium.

"I pointed out that FIFA had made lots of comments about supporting LGBT rights in this tournament and coming from a nation where we're very passionate about ensuring that there's quality for all people, I wasn't going to take my hat off. I know some of the other fans filmed parts of that as well.

"They (security guards) were insistent that unless I took the hat off we weren't actually allowed to come into the stadium.

"We had to go and leave it in a sort of lost property area, so we were basically forced to go back out of the stadium. But I think I had a little moral victory in that I managed to sneak it in."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.