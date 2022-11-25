Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana 3-2

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score at five World Cups after striking in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Friday (NZ time).

André Ayew equalised for Ghana eight minutes later, but João Félix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leão added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air – the crowd roared his trademark “SI-UUU” as he did the pirouette – before getting mobbed by team-mates.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Portugal’s opening goal in their win over Ghana.

It was a wild finish to a slow-burner of a World Cup match that ended with Portugal defender Danilo clearing the ball away from near the line in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Ronaldo, who was sitting in the dugout after being substituted, put his hand on his head in relief.

Ronaldo, naturally, took centre stage at the start of his fifth and likely last World Cup, particularly after a fraught build-up to the tournament in which he gave an unauthorised, tell-all interview criticising Manchester United's manager, owners and team-mates. On Tuesday, he split with the English club, meaning he is in the shop window in Qatar.

Another scoring record adds to the lustre of his resume. A penalty against Iran in 2006 started his tally of World Cup goals – it is now up to eight in 18 matches – and he lifted the ball beyond Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati with his latest spot kick after a long, theatrical build-up to the penalty.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo going down for the penalty that opened the scoring in 24 frantic minutes in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes arguably played a more important role in Portugal's win, setting up the team's second and third goals with perfectly weighted through-balls.

Still, Portugal's players almost threw it away after losing their composure in a chaotic final few minutes, featuring the comical scene of Bukari performing Ronaldo's “SI-UUU” celebration after his goal.

In the other Group H match, South Korea and Uruguay drew 0-0.