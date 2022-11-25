England vs USA: Qatar orders crusaders to hand over plastic swords at World Cup

Foreign nations have been invaded by the English dressed in crusader uniforms for more than 1000 years.

Although these days their swords are made of plastic, they are no more welcome in Qatar.

England supporters have been banned before tonight's (Saturday 8am NZT) World Cup match against the US from dressing as Christian invaders, after it was ruled offensive to Muslims.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images England fans dressed as crusader knights or Christian invaders will be turned away from football stadiums in Qatar.

Fans have dressed as St George, who is traditionally depicted as a crusader knight, at matches for at least 20 years but Fifa has said they are inappropriate in Qatar, the first Islamic country to host the tournament.

Two fans were turned away from England's opening game against Iran on Monday before handing in their swords and shields.

Fifa said: “Crusader costumes in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.”

Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama, a UK project monitoring Islamophobia, said “wearing historical crusader Knights Templar outfits [had] very negative implications in the region”.

Kick It Out, which campaigns against racism in football, said: “Certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar.”

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, said that the captain, Harry Kane, would be fit for the USA game after suffering an ankle injury against Iran.

He also said that the Prince of Wales had told the squad to focus on football, not social media commentary.

Fifa has been criticised for banning the captains of seven European teams, including England and Wales, from wearing rainbow armbands to promote LGBT equality.

