World Cup rainbow flag pitch invader's identity revealed but not his fate

The identity of a protester, carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back, has been revealed.

Multiple overseas media outlets have outed the man, who ran onto the pitch during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay, as Italian serial pitch invader Mario Ferri.

Ferri is also a footballer who plays for second-division Indian side United Sports Club, the Daily Mail has reported.

Abbie Parr/AP The identity of the pitch invader from the match between Portugal and Uruguay has been revealed to be Italian footballer Mario Ferri.

However, Ferri’s fate remains unknown.

After being caught by security, Ferri was ushered away through a tunnel but it remains unclear if he has faced charges or had been detained by police.

Ferri, a long-time human rights campaigner, also invaded the pitch at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with other humanitarian messages.

Ferri’s Instagram shows he was in Ukraine back in March where he was reportedly helping women and children escape to safety in Poland.

Immediately after Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay, Thierry De Backer, Fifa’s media officer at the game, told The Associated Press he had “no idea” what happened to the protester.

Local Qatari organisers would not comment.

Ferri’s latest pitch-invading stunt has made him an instant social media hero for what most consider to be a brave act in a country that is under fire for its poor human rights record.