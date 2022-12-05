Former Phoenix star Cameron Devlin nabs Lionel Messi's latest World Cup shirt

Lionel Messi’s No 10 jersey for Argentina is one of football’s prized possession.

Former Wellington Phoenix star Cameron Devlin didn’t play a minute for the Socceroos at the World Cup, but he heads home from Qatar with one of football’s prized possessions.

Devlin cleverly managed to persuade Lionel Messi to swap jerseys after Argentina had beaten Australia 2-1 in their last 16 match on Sunday.

Devlin boldly approached the star rival forward after Messi had collected the player of the match award, fittingly coming in his 1000th game.

SKY SPORT Despite a frantic fightback from the Aussies in the second half, Argentina held on for victory.

Devlin waited patiently while Messi, a seven-time world player of the year, received his match trophy and then seized his opportunity.

Messi removed his famous No 10 shirt and handed it to Devlin who traded his still folded unused match shirt.

They shared a hug and Devlin tucked Messi’s shirt under his training top and walked away.

Messi had scored the opening goal with another superb finish in the 35th minute to set up the win and a place in the quarterfinals.

It was Messi’s ninth World Cup goal and his first in the knockout stages.

Devlin was one of six players who didn’t take the field in Australia’s exciting campaign in Qatar.

Defensive midfielder Devlin saw limited action for Sydney during their title-winning campaign in 2018-19, and moved across the Tasman to join the Phoenix.

Ryan Pierse - FIFA Socceroo Cameron Devlin plays for Scottish club Hearts now.

He went on to play 44 games across his two seasons at the Phoenix, 34 of them as a starter.

He did enough in Wellington to earn a deal with Scottish giants Hearts in 2021.