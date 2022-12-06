England players put security guards on 24-hour alert after Raheem Sterling burglary

The burglary at the England house of Raheem Sterling, centre, has left his World Cup team mates rattled.

Worried England World Cup stars have put security guards on 24-hour red alert following the robbery on Raheem Sterling’s home that has heightened fears they are the target of organised gangs.

Sterling, who was described by sources as being “shaken”, returned to England on Monday (NZT) with his participation in the World Cup in jeopardy after his Surrey home was burgled with police confirming they are investigating a theft of “a number of items including jewellery and watches.”

A second police statement confirmed Sterling’s family returned from watching him at the World Cup on Sunday to find his house had been burgled, with the date of the robbery unclear.

Bukayo Saka says he has sent a message to his England teammate Raheem Sterling and says he hopes his family are okay, after intruders broke into the player's family home. The Chelsea winger has sin...

While police have said no threat of violence was made, it has not been made clear whether or not alleged intruders returned to the property following the burglary and were seen by members of Sterling’s family.

READ MORE:

* England star Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after family home break-in

* 'Here oui go' - UK media joyous as rampant Lions set for fearsome France

* Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling gives England deserved win over Croatia in their opener



England’s comfortable victory over Senegal is all the more remarkable, given Telegraph Sport can reveal the incident resulted in shocked team-mates of Sterling increasing security at their homes and around their families.

Agents of players were instructed to put security teams on 24-hour patrols at homes, intercept attempted deliveries and monitor any unusual or suspicious activity.

Home security has become one of the biggest expenses for high-profile footballers over recent years, with estimates of those who compete in the Champions League and play for their national teams having to spend over £100,000 (NZ$193,000) year to try to keep their properties and families safe.

Security firms offer players different levels of protection from guards visiting their houses nightly, staying in their houses during every match in which the homeowner is involved and tailored security when players go out for dinner or away for football or holidays.

Some players also employ personal bodyguards for their loved ones while they are away at major tournaments, which pushes the security costs much higher, and invest in guard dogs that can cost as much as £40,000 (NZ$77,000).

POLICE CONFIRM STERLING BURGLARY

Having initially confirmed the burglary on Sterling’s home, a second statement from Surrey Police said: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead. On December 3, the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

“They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning (Tuesday).

“At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.”

The statement added: “Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Andre Penner/AP Raheem Sterling had been in fine form at the World Cup.

Sterling is the latest high-profile footballer targeted and Telegraph Sport knows of at least four of his club and international team-mates who have been burgled over the past year or so.

For privacy and security reasons, Telegraph Sport has decided not to publish the identities of players who have been victims of incidents that have not already been reported on.

Players have become so concerned by the issue that they have installed high-security panic rooms inside their houses in case they and their families are at home if intruders break in. The rooms have a special panic button that raises every alarm in the home.

England players have reported incidents of being followed from their club training grounds over recent months, with cars tailed and players having to re-route and be directed to safe places by the in-house security teams at clubs.

The concerns and paranoia of players are such that builders and workmen are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from telling friends or colleagues that they are working at the properties of footballers, while deliveries are redirected to friends or family for collection to keep addresses private.

Some players have even decided to move out of their homes and into more populated luxury apartment blocks, which they feel offers them a greater level of safety and makes it harder for intruders to try to break in unnoticed.

‘ONE OF THE BIGGEST ISSUES FOR PLAYERS’

One source told Telegraph Sport: “This is one of the biggest issues for players and their families these days. A lot of them are terrified about what is happening and they are spending more and more money on it.”

Sterling is not the first Chelsea player to be targeted, as Reece James last year had his Champions League and Euro 2020 medals stolen while he was playing for the club in the Champions League.

James shared footage of the attack from CCTV cameras on social media and a man was arrested in April in connection with the robbery.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Chelsea star Reece James had his London home burgled.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw when he was attacked with an iron bar during a terrifying attack on his family home in Barcelona shortly before he moved to Chelsea in the summer.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was the victim of what he described as being a “horrific” robbery last December in which his “whole family” was involved, when he was assaulted and jewellery was taken.

Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attempted armed robbery, when he was approached by attackers with a baseball bat, who approached him at his garage at his home. One of the men was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail.

A man was also jailed for an attempted robbery on former Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in 2019. Kolasinac fought off the attackers who were trying to steal his car.