Home is everything to England football star Raheem Sterling because he grew up without one

Raheem Sterling will never forget the calls and texts he received from his mother when growing up in west London.

"We are in Kilburn High Road, staying in a hostel for a little bit," his mother would say, directing Sterling to their latest temporary accommodation after school or training at Queens Park Rangers' academy.

One year, the schoolboy Sterling lived in eight different places, hostel after hostel, before they finally found a house.

Sterling has always wanted a house that was a home, a sanctuary, a safe space where he and his partner, Paige Milian, and their children feel they belong, and that it belongs to them.

A house is so much more than bricks and mortar to Sterling. It is so much more than a symbol of success.

Family is everything to him and that is why he hurried back from Doha to be with his loved ones.

He should stay there, comforting them, forgetting about the World Cup, unless they want to come out to Qatar.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring England’s third goal against Iran.

Some confusion persists over the exact nature of the theft.

The police have said Sterling's family "came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen".

Even if his family were not present, there is still the feeling of a safe space violated, especially for children, who will be scared and, perhaps, even want to move out.

I once visited Sterling at his house south of Manchester, during his playing days at Manchester City, and there was a security man on the drive. Footballers get targeted.

It sadly happens occasionally when they are away with clubs on Champions League duty.

The FA, the players, their families and representatives, have to consider even more the measures to be taken.

Elite clubs routinely arrange protection for players' properties. England players have been offered guidance.

Sterling's focus on his young family is understandable after his own early journey.

He never knew his father, who was murdered when Sterling was two.

Abbie Parr/AP Raheem Sterling is currently back in England with his family, it remains unknown if he will return to Qatar.

Sterling spoke powerfully about his father in 2018, telling me: "I hope he is looking down on me, and he's happy. My mum said he used to love football. I just wished he could see me once, be there on a match day. I have my little man here now, who watches me every single game, so I have to give thanks for what I have, my little son, my little family as well."

His mother, a nurse, came to the UK to work and brought up Sterling and his step-sister.

Only Sterling himself can articulate this properly, but anyone who has met him or spent some time with him realises that his partner and children are so important, partly because he never had that settled family unit.

He says if he ever won anything with England, he would celebrate off the grid, no phone, only family.

Having children changed his perspective on life, making him more mature, and when he returns from games, he switches into family mode, just spending time with his children – his sons with Milian, Thiago, five, and Thai, three, and his daughter from a previous relationship, Melody Rose, ten – and working on his son's half-volleys.

SKY SPORT England breeze into World Cup quarterfinals with big win over Senegal.

The incident will resonate through the England squad, not only because players will have renewed concerns of their own, but also because of Sterling's stature within the group.

Gareth Southgate describes him as "high performance, low maintenance", probably the highest accolade the manager can give.

Having been around the England senior scene for a decade, and starring at Liverpool, City and now Chelsea, the younger players look up to him, though he is still only 27.

Sterling would often go off and play the Fifa video game with the younger age groups at St George's Park. He's like a big brother to many of them, an inspiration and a pioneer, and stood up for black players when racially abused.

He has called out the media over their depiction of young black players.

The new generation know how much heat Sterling took when he was their age, the constant censure about earrings, haircuts, including a mohawk, when it was just a young man expressing himself.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling celebrate after an England goal at the World Cup.

Such haircuts by other players barely register a ripple now. He felt picked on by the media, an outsider, hence that family theme, where he feels most loved and least questioned.

He bought his mother a home, such an important issue for him, for all the sacrifices she made, and to stop her having to move again. A home.

Sterling was stunned when it was considered by some as him being flash.

As for all the negativity occasionally launched at him – albeit increasingly less, fortunately – he lives with it, and finds refuge in his family.

"I am trying to be the best I can be, be happy, with myself and my family."

Family matters. Home matters deeply.

- COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON