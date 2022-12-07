'Not in my wildest dreams': Gonçalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and could now keep his idol's spot

Overnight sensation Gonçalo Ramos never dreamt of starting for Portugal in the knockout stages of the World Cup and even if he had, not in his wildest fantasies would it have been at the expense of his idol.

The 21-year-old, who hadn’t even made his international debut until three weeks ago, exploded onto the World Cup scene with a hat-trick – the first at this year’s tournament – in Portugal’s 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday (NZT) to win through to the quarterfinals.

But even more remarkable than the performance of Ramos was that one of the all-time greats of Portugal – if not the world game – was sitting in the dugout. His name? Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal’s manager Fernando Santos finally introduced Ronaldo into the game after 72 minutes, when it was long over as a contest.

Ramos scored in the 17th, 51st and 67th minutes in his first ever start for Portugal, after just a couple of brief appearances in the group stage of the tournament.

"Not even in my wildest dreams did I dream of being part of the starting 11 for the knockout phase of the World Cup and scoring a hat-trick," Ramos told media after his breakout performance that saw Portugal book a quarterfinal date with Morocco on Sunday (NZ time).

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Portugal sensation Gonçalo Ramos might be about to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Ramos, who plays for Benfica in the Primeira Liga, replaced Portugal’s all-time record goalscorer but will Santos have the courage to keep Ronaldo on the bench against Morocco?

Santos told the media after the match that Ronaldo remains in the mix as does his other option André Silva.

"For every match, every opponent ... I will send in the one I believe fits our strategy best," Santos said.

But in a telling sign, Portugal’s manager couldn’t hold back his praise for his young hat-trick hero.

"He is dynamic, attacks spaces and gives us strong pace," Santos said of Ramos.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo gave a quick wave to the crowd but didn't hang around long on the pitch as his teammates continued to celebrate.

And he was also thrilled with the style in which his team defeated Switzerland.

"We intend to have a team that plays with a lot of fluidity," Santos said. "I would say we played very well today. It was a very, very good match in all aspects – a team that was circulating, had ball possession, had a lot of trust, had a lot of confidence."

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva was also taken by the game of Ramos.

"He's got that striker's smell, knowing where the ball is going to land to finish the action," said.

Despite talk of a sulking Ronaldo, Ramos said his idol was supportive of him before the match.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo was not subbed into the game until the 72nd minute.

"Cristiano, as our captain, did what he always does: He helped us and encouraged us," Ramos said.

However, as the team continued to celebrate their win on the pitch post-match, Ronaldo was the first player into the changing rooms.

His dumping to the sideline must have been a shock, being the first time Ronaldo had not been in the starting side for Portugal in a major tournament since 2008.

Reports continue to emerge of Ronaldo being unhappy or that he may have taken exception to being taken off early in the group stages but Santos tried his best to hose down such suggestions.

"Sometimes people are not very happy, but we have to deal with it," Santos said. "I've known him since he was 19, and this relationship has only developed. Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player.

“It's very important to look at the example of his history. He's one of the greatest players in the world – in terms of being a professional, as a captain, the number of goals he's scored, how he came into the game with a lot of will. All we have to do is think about this team collectively."

But dropping the electric Ramos would be a tough call for Santos to make now and whichever way he leans, the eyes of the football world are going to be firmly fixed on the Ramos v Ronaldo battle right up until kickoff.