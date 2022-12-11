Olivier Giroud scores winner as France beat England after Harry Kane misses late penalty

France are through to the World Cup semifinals and England are out after Harry Kane's late penalty miss.

Kylian Mbappé and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup by beating England 2-1 on Sunday (NZ time).

Olivier Giroud scored the winner in the 78th minute of a tight quarterfinal at Al Bayt Stadium, keeping France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back men’s World Cups.

Giroud raced away in delight when his header deflected off England defender Harry Maguire and sailed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Christophe Ena/AP Olivier Giroud, left, scored France’s winning goal in their quarterfinal against England.

England striker Harry Kane had a chance to equalise late in the match, but he sent a penalty attempt high over the bar.

It was the English captain’s second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurélien Tchouaméni had given France the lead in the 17th minute with a powerful drive from outside the box.

France will face Morocco in the semifinals on Thursday (NZ time). The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

England had been looking like the team more likely to score when the match was at 1-1. But instead it was Giroud who connected with Antoine Griezmann's cross to extend his record as France's all-time leading scorer to 53 goals.

The celebrations didn't last long, however, as referee Wilton Sampaio reviewed a challenge from Theo Hernández on substitute Mason Mount in the box. The Brazilian official awarded the penalty.

Kane sent Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris the wrong way with his earlier penalty kick after Tchouaméni brought down Bukayo Saka, but he lifted his next effort over the bar.

Julian Finney/Getty Images England captain Harry Kane missed a late penalty.

England, who lost to Italy on penalties in the final of last year's European Championship, reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup.

After scoring 12 goals on the way to the quarterfinals in Qatar, England trailed in the match for the first time at the World Cup. It was also the first time the English team had conceded a goal since the opening 6-2 rout of Iran.

Kane's goal was his 53rd for England, moving him level with Wayne Rooney for the most scored for the men’s national team.

MBAPPÉ DELIGHT

Mbappé didn't have a goal of his own to celebrate, but cheered passionately after Kane's penalty miss. Mbappé is the leading scorer at the World Cup with five goals, one more that Giroud and Lionel Messi.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Kylian Mbappé was delighted as Kane’s penalty went high over the bar.

BOLD APPROACH

England coach Gareth Southgate has often been criticised for being too cautious in the biggest games, but he opted for a back four against France and loaded his team with attacking threats.

FLAT START

Maguire kicked the ball out of play at the very beginning of the match even though there was no pressure from a France opponent. Air was leaking out of the ball and Maguire informed the referee that a new one was needed.