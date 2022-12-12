All you need to know about the Argentina v Croatia semifinal at the Fifa World Cup

Fifa World Cup semifinal: Argentina v Croatia

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; When: Wednesday 8am [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, Prime, live updates on Stuff

Petr David Josek/AP Croatia's players celebrate winning their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal against Brazil.

Argentina are chasing their first Fifa World Cup win since 1986, while Croatia are chasing their first win ever.

But only one of them will play in the final against either France or Morocco.

Croatia have already halted the World Cup dreams of Brazil and their star Neymar, and they will be looking to do the same to his club team-mate Lionel Messi.

The small European nation has needed penalty shootouts to advance from the round of 16 and quarterfinals, just as Argentina did in their last eight match against the Netherlands.

Ricardo Mazalan/AP Argentina star Lionel Messi

Key men

Lionel Messi: Argentina’s talisman is playing in his fifth and most likely final World Cup, but so far he has saved his best for last, scoring goals in both their knockout matches after never scoring any at that stage previously.

Luka Modrić: Croatia’s midfield maestro is still able to control football matches as well as anyone, even as he enters his 38th year.

The form

Argentina: beat Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, beat Australia 2-1, beat Poland 2-0, beat Mexico 2-0, lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1

Croatia: beat Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, drew with Belgium 0-0, beat Canada 4-1, drew with Morocco 0-0

The history

Argentina and Croatia have met five times, including twice at World Cups, with both teams winning twice and the other match a draw.

Croatia won 3-0 when they met in the group stage of the last World Cup, in Russia in 2018, while Argentina won 1-0 when they met in France in 1998.

There was a 0-0 draw when they met in a friendly in 1994, with Croatia winning a 2006 friendly 3-2 and Argentina winning a 2014 friendly 2-1.

The talk

Argentina forward Lionel Messi: “Diego [Maradona] is watching us from heaven. He is pushing us. I hope it stays like that until the end”.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic: “This all comes from how we were raised. We always go all the way to the end, we leave everything we got on the pitch and we keep fighting. That is the reason for our success”.