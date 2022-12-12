All you need to know about the France v Morocco semifinal at the Fifa World Cup

Fifa World Cup semifinal: France v Morocco

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khour; When: Thursday 8am [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, Prime, live updates on Stuff

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Achraf Dari and Walid Cheddira of Morocco celebrate their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal.

France are aiming to become the first nation to win back-to-back men’s World Cups since Brazil – led by Pele – in 1958 and 1962.

Standing in their way of a second successive final are Morocco, the first African nation to make it through to the last four of a Fifa World Cup.

The giant-killers eliminated Spain and Portugal on the road to the semifinals and will be hoping their water-tight defence can hold strong against Kylian Mbappé and co and force another upset.

Incredibly, Morocco have only conceded one goal so far, and that was an own goal against Canada.

Christophe Ena/AP France star Kylian Mbappé has scored five goals at this year’s Fifa World Cup – the most of any player.

Key men

Kylian Mbappé: The tournament’s top scorer with five goals in five games. Bagged a brace in France’s round of 16 win over Poland.

Archaf Hakimi: The player tasked with marking Mbappé is his PSG team-mate and the standout talent in the tournament-best defence.

The form

France: Beat England 2-1, beat Poland 3-1, lost to Tunisia 1-0, beat Denmark 2-1, beat Australia 4-1

Morocco: Beat Portugal 1-0, beat Spain 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw, beat Canada 2-1, beat Belgium 2-0, drew 0- with Croatia

The history

France and Morocco have played each other 11 times previously, with Morocco winning just once all the way back in 1963.

France otherwise dominate the head-to-head record, having beaten Morocco on seven occasions. The other three matches were a draw.

The two teams drew 2-2 in their last meeting 15 years ago.

The talk

France coach Didier Deschamps: “In the past the world champions didn’t always do well in the next World Cup and we’ve managed to do that.”

Morocco’s France-born coach Walid Regragui: “Why shouldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup? If you don’t dream, you don’t get anywhere. It doesn’t cost you to dream.”