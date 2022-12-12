Fifa denies reports defibrillator wasn't used on US writer Grant Wahl when he collapsed at World Cup

Fifa says a defibrillator was used on US football writer Grant Wahl, who died while covering a World Cup game in Doha, despite a report from a British reporter that it wasn’t.

UK journalist Josh Glancy said he was in the press box during the Holland v Argentina match at Lusail Stadium on Saturday when Wahl collapsed.

In an article in The Sunday Times, Glancy said medics arrived quickly and started CPR on Wahl – who is one of the most well-known football writers in the United States.

“Why wasn’t there a defibrillator? That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail,” Glancy wrote. “Many minutes passed and we kept expecting it to come. But it never did.”

Fifa has issued a statement saying the report is inaccurate.

“Fifa would like to confirm that, in line with medical protocols, and as per the report from Hamad Medical Corporation’s Ambulance Service in Qatar, a defibrillator was available with the first responding paramedic team and applied to the patient as part of their response,” the Fifa statement said.

US reporters seated near Wahl have reported that he fell back in his seat near the end of the game on Saturday.

The World Cup organising committee said Wahl had been transferred by ambulance to hospital. It did not list a cause of death.

A US State Department spokesperson tweeted that the department was engaged with senior Qatari officials so that Wahl’s family’s “wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible”.

Earlier in the tournament, Wahl reported he was detained for 25 minutes when he arrived at the stadium to cover the US-Wales game wearing a rainbow t-shirt supporting the LGBTQ community.

A guard had told him his t-shirt was not allowed and he needed to change it, Wahl said at the time. He immediately sent out a tweet about the incident, and a guard forcibly ripped his phone from his hands.

Eventually a security commander arrived. Wahl said they were letting him through and apologised. A Fifa representative also apologised later.

Rainbow-coloured armbands, shirts and other items have been a focus of attention during the tournament in part over Qatar’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

Wahl, who celebrated his birthday last week and is thought to be 49, wrote on his website last week that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl wrote that he tested negative for Covid-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

“I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote.

Wahl also spoke about his health on a podcast last week, saying his body had rebelled against him after 17 straight days of games.

“So I've had a case of bronchitis this week. I've been to the medical centre at the clinic twice now, including today. I am feeling better today,” Wahl said.

“I basically cancelled everything on this Thursday that I had, and I napped, and I am doing slightly better. You can probably tell by my voice that I am not doing 100% here."