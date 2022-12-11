'Why wasn't there a defibrillator?': Questions after US reporter Grant Wahl collapses and dies during Fifia World Cup game

A British journalist in the media box at the Fifa World Cup where US football writer Grant Wahl collapsed has queried why a difibrillator wasn’t used to try to save the “man in terrifying distress”.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Josh Glancy recounted how during extra time of the Holland v Argentina match at Lusail Stadium in Doha a panicked voice had called out for a medic.

“We all turned around to see a man in terrifying distress just behind us, clearly suffering some form of attack or seizure,” Glancy wrote.

The medics had come quickly and started carrying out CPR on Wahl, and kept going.

READ MORE:

* Memorial to American football journalist Grant Wahl placed at World Cup match

* United States football journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

* US football journalist says he was detained at World Cup over rainbow shirt



”A journalist with first aid training and two medics, taking turns to pump his chest. This went on for many minutes,” Glancy reported.

”Why wasn’t there a defibrillator? That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail.

Getty Images US football writer Grant Wahl, who collapsed in the press box at the Fifa World Cup and has died.

“At this billion dollar state-of-the-art stadium, which has a VIP suite so lavish it includes a bedroom, which will host the World Cup final, why was there no defibrillator to hand?

“Many minutes passed and we kept expecting it to come. But it never did.”

Glancy later tweeted that he didn’t know whether a defibrillator would have made any difference. “Things looked pretty catastrophic from the off. But maddening not to at least have one to hand.”

US reporters seated near Wahl have reported that he fell back in his seat near the end of the game on Saturday.

The World Cup organising committee said Wahl had been transferred by ambulance to hospital. It did not list a cause of death.

A US State Department spokesperson tweeted that the department was engaged with senior Qatari officials so that Wahl’s family’s “wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible”.

Earlier in the tournament, Wahl reported he was detained for 25 minutes when he arrived at the stadium media entrance to cover the US-Wales game wearing a rainbow soccer ball t-shirt supporting the LGBTQ community.

A guard had told him his t-shirt was not allowed, and he needed to change it, Wahl said.

He immediately sent out a tweet about the incident, and a guard forcibly ripped his phone from his hands.

The guards had kept at him, telling he needed to change the shirt, but eventually a security commander arrived, said they were letting him through and apologised. A Fifa representative also apologised later.

Hassan Ammar/AP A tribute to Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France.

Rainbow-coloured armbands, shirts and other items have been a focus of attention during the tournament in part over Qatar’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

Gay and lesbian sex is criminalised in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

Wahl, who celebrated his birthday last week and is thought to be 49, wrote on his website last week that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote.

“What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl wrote that he tested negative for Covid-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

“I went into the medical clinic at the main media centre today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote.

Wahl also spoke about his health on a podcast last week, saying his body had rebelled against him after 17 straight days of games.

“So I've had a case of bronchitis this week. I've been to the medical centre at the clinic twice now, including today. I am feeling better today,” Wahl said.

“I basically cancelled everything on this Thursday that I had, and I napped, and I am doing slightly better. You can probably tell by my voice that I am not doing 100% here."