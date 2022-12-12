Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco: The four teams still standing at the Fifa World Cup

When Croatia and Morocco played out a 0-0 draw on the fourth day of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, you would have been bold to tip them to be two of the four semifinalists.

Yet here we are – after wins for Croatia over Brazil (in a penalty shootout) and for Morocco over Portugal (making them the first African nation to make the final four at a World Cup).

They will now line up against European heavyweight France, the defending champions, and South American heavyweight Argentina respectively for a place in the final.

Darko Vojinovic/AP When Croatia and Morocco met during the group stage at the Fifa World Cup, few would have expected them to be two of the four semifinalists.

Argentina will take on Croatia in the first semifinal at Lusail Iconic Stadium [kickoff 8am Wednesday NZ time], with France taking on Morocco in the second at Al Bayt Stadium [8am Thursday].

The losers will then meet in the third and fourth playoff [4am Sunday] with the winners meeting in the final at Lusail Iconic Stadium 24 hours later [4am Monday].

Ricardo Mazalan/AP Argentina's Nahuel Molina celebrates with Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi after scoring the opening goal during their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

Argentina

Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, losing 2-1 after going ahead in the first half thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty, but bounced back to beat Mexico 2-0 and Poland 2-0 to book their place in the round of 16.

Messi’s first goal in a World Cup knockout match was joined by one from Julian Alvarez as they held off Australia for a 2-1 win to advance to the last eight.

The little magician scored again before Wout Weghorst’s late brace for the Netherlands set up a penalty shootout in their quarterfinal, where he led the the way as Argentina prevailed 4-3.

With four player of the match awards to his name, Messi is having his best World Cup campaign, and he is set to be a key figure when they take on Croatia in the semifinals.

Results so far

Saudi Arabia 2 (Saleh Al-Shehri 48’, Salem Muhamed Al-Dawsari 53’) Argentina 1 (Lionel Messi pen 10’)

Argentina 2 (Lionel Messi 64’, Enzo Fernandez 87’) Mexico 0

Argentina 2 (Alexis Mac Allister 46’, Julian Alvarez 67’) Poland 0

Argentina 2 (Lionel Messi 35’, Julian Alvarez 57’) Australia 1 (Enzo Fernandez own goal 77’)

Argentina 2 (Nahuel Molina 35’, Lionel Messi pen 73’) Netherlands 2 (Wout Weghorst 83’, 90’+11) – Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-3

Darko Bandic/AP Croatia players react after their penalty shootout win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Fifa World Cup.

Croatia

Croatia have only won one of their five matches at the World Cup outright, but success in two consecutive penalty shootouts has earned them a place in the final four.

That win was a 4-1 triumph over Canada in group F, sandwiched between 0-0 draws against fellow semifinalists Morocco and Belgium, who were eliminated as a result.

They needed to equalise after falling behind against Japan and Spain in their knockout matches, but once they levelled the scores at 1-1 they were able to secure stalemates before getting the job done from the spot by comfortable 3-1 and 4-2 margins.

Can they become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to make it to two World Cup finals in a row – a feat 2018 winners France will have a shot at themselves a day later?

Results so far

Croatia 0 Morocco 0

Croatia 4 (Andrej Kramarić 36’, 70’, Marko Livaja 44’, Lovro Majer 90’+4) Canada 1 (Alphonso Davies 2’)

Croatia 0 Belgium 0

Croatia 1 (Ivan Perisic 55’) Japan 1 (Daizen Maeda 43’)

Croatia 1 (Bruno Petkovic 117’) Brazil 1 (Neymar 105’+1)

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after scoring his team's second goal in their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal win over England.

France

The defending champions entered the tournament with a lengthy injury list, missing midfielders N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba and striker Karim Benzema.

Despite that, they advanced to the round of 16 with a game to spare after beating Australia 4-1 and Denmark 2-1, before losing 1-0 to Tunisia in a match where they made wholesale changes.

They then eased past Poland 3-1 in their first knockout match before beating England 2-1 in a quarterfinal where Harry Kane missed a penalty that would have levelled the scores inside the final 10 minutes.

Prodigious forward Kylian Mbappé has scored five goals to go with the four he scored as a teenager during France’s title-winning run at the 2018 World Cup and will be a key figure as they look to repeat.

Results so far

France 4 (Adrien Rabiot 27’, Olivier Giroud 32’, 71’, Kylian Mbappé 68’) Australia 1 (Craig Goodwin 9’)

France 2 (Kylian Mbappé 61’, 86’) Denmark 1 (Andreas Christensen 68’)

Tunisia 1 (Wahbi Khazri 58’) France 0

France 3 (Olivier Giroud 44’, Kylian Mbappé 74’, 90’+1) Poland 1 (Robert Lewandowski pen 90’+9)

France 2 (Aurélien Tchouaméni 17’, Olivier Giroud 78’) England 1 (Harry Kane pen 54’)

Martin Meissner/AP Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring in their Fifa World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal.

Morocco

The surprise package of the final four have only conceded one goal in 480 minutes of football at the World Cup – the one their centre back Nayef Aguerd put into his own goal during their 2-1 win over Canada.

After their first-up draw with Croatia, they have beaten Belgium (2-0), Canada, Spain (in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw) and Portugal (1-0), while never trailing at any point.

Can they keep their remarkable run going against France, who have two of three leading scorers in the tournament – Mbappé with his five and four-goal striker Oliver Giroud?

They are set to most of Africa and the Arab world behind them as they look to continue making history in Qatar.

Results so far

Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Morocco 2 (Romain Saïss 73’, Zakaria Aboukhlal 90’+3) Belgium 0

Morocco 2 (Hakim Ziyech 4’, Youssef En-Nesyri 23’) Canada 1 (Nayef Aguerd own goal 40’)

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (0) – Morocco won the penalty shootout 3-0

Morocco 1 (Youssef En-Nesyri 42’) Portugal 0