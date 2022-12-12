Vicious Lionel Messi epitomises vengeful Argentina – and they love him for it

Usually after the lottery of a penalty shoot-out the winning team try to show some sympathy for the losers, understanding all too well what it feels like to be in their skin. Not so Argentina after their World Cup quarter-final defeat of Holland on (Saturday NZ time).

The players in sky blue and white turned towards the men in orange with ugly taunts, mocking snarls, rubbing in the pain, none with more cruel joy than the Manchester City discard Nicolas Otamendi.

If you want fair play, if you want Bobby Charlton manners, don't look to the Argentinians, not on a football pitch, at any rate, and most of all not now when there is so much national pride at stake for them and for their pressured idol, Lionel Messi, transformed in what will probably be his last World Cup from timid gent to Maradona loudmouth.

After a vicious game in which the Spanish referee dished out 17 yellow cards, Messi remained in vicious mood. During one of his post-match interviews he turned to a passing Dutch player, live on air, and said: "What are you looking at, you fool? What are you looking at, you fool? Go on, bugger off!"

In other remarks, rather than dwell graciously on his team's triumph, he lambasted the Dutch playing style ("Louis van Gaal says that they play good football, but what he did was put on tall people and hit long balls") and attacked the referee: "Fifa can't put a referee like that for a game of this significance, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the job."

The mood in the Argentine camp, as vengeful as it was joyful, reflected their leader's. The penalty-saving hero of the hour, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, piled in against the referee, the 45-year-old Antonio Mateu Lahoz, whom he accused of siding with the Dutch. "Because Spain were knocked out he wanted us knocked out too," Martinez said.

Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Argentina’s players taunting the Dutch after winning their quarterfinal on penalties.

That was not how many neutrals would have seen it. Lahoz might have gone easier on the yellow cards but a less lenient referee might have given Argentina two or three reds.

The defender Cristian Romero was spared one after using his hand to punch away a ball that could have let the Dutch forward Memphis Depay through on goal. Messi himself could have had a second yellow had Lahoz booked him for another handball.

And then there was the act of vandalism by the midfielder Leandro Paredes that precipitated the worst of the game's several melees.

Not content with scything down Nathan Ake, Paredes proceeded to kick the ball with all his force, at almost point-blank range, among the players on the Dutch bench. Whereupon the normally poised Virgil van Dijk slammed Paredes to the ground.

The football was the least of it, much of it of League Two level save for the brilliantly inventive second Dutch goal and the inevitable flickers of Messi magic. A Spanish TV commentator said that the pass he made for Argentina's first goal "threaded through a gap wi-fi would never have found".

Otherwise it was war, with Argentina urged on as ferociously as if they were at Buenos Aires' Monumental stadium by the largest contingent of visiting fans in Qatar – 50,000 to England's 5,000 at the latest count.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Virgil van Dijk floors Leandro Paredes in the flash point of the ugly quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Why is this World Cup so important to Argentina, probably more than to any other nation?

First, because this is always the case, whether the stage be Doha, Moscow, London or Mexico City. I have lived in Argentina for ten years, first as a child then as a young adult. As a six-year-old I was a passionate follower of my local Buenos Aires second division team.

One thing I know about the Argentinians is that a vast gulf exists between their presumption – elsewhere in Latin America they are seen as insufferably arrogant – and the little they have achieved as a nation despite a glut of natural resources and a highly educated population.

As a culture they have failed, and deep down they know it. Football is the one place where reality and their highfalutin sense of themselves meet. Only at football have they shone on the world stage. Success on the pitch sustains an illusion of greatness. Failure obliges them to look at themselves in the mirror and see their country for the basket case that it is.

Ricardo Mazalan/AP Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream is still alive.

Hence the desperation to win and not to lose. Hence the longing for their hero, the one living Argentine global hero, Lionel Messi, to prove that he is not only the best player of the 21st century but the greatest of all time – side by side of course with the divine Diego – by winning the one trophy that has eluded him, the World Cup.

Argentinians love Messi more than ever. A few years back they were not so sure. As a man, if not as a player, he compared unfavourably with Maradona. He lacked the fire expected of the nation's football general. He was not bombastic, he was meek. "Pecho frio", they called him. Cold chest. He showed no passion for the national colours. He gave more for Barcelona than for the motherland.

All that has changed. Messi seems to be channelling Maradona, adopting his paranoid style as he trashes real or imagined enemies. He's let himself off the leash and become a true Argentinian at last.

– THE SUNDAY TIMES, LONDON