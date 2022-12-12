Sonny Bill Williams off to World Cup to support Morocco against France

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams is off to Qatar to support Morocco in their Fifa World Cup semifinal against France.

Williams, a devout Muslim, said in a social media post on Sunday that he was “taking the family to Qatar to watch Morocco v France! So pumped for my African brothers”.

The 37-year-old dual New Zealand rugby league and rugby union international and professional boxer, has been supporting Morocco from afar during the World Cup.

He predicted Morocco would upset Portugal before the quarterfinal on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), posting:” In sha Allah victory awaits our Moroccan brothers tonight”.

Morocco beat Christiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-0.

Now Williams and his family are heading to Qatar for the Morocco-France semifinal at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday (NZ time).

Composite Image/Getty Images/AP Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams (L) is off to Qatar to support Morocco (R) in the Fifa World Cup semifinal against France.

Williams said on social media earlier in the tournament that he had “met so many beautiful Moroccan brothers during my two years playing [rugby union] in France.’’

Morocco – ranked 22nd in the world – are the first Arab and African nation to make a World Cup semifinal.

They have been the giantkillers in Qatar, tipping out Spain on penalties in the round of 16 before their quarterfinal victory over Portugal.

Williams has also taken a general interest in the Qatar World Cup.

He posted on Sunday that it was “sad to see Cristiano Ronaldo go out on the world stage like that’’ after Portugal’s 1-0 loss to the Moroccans. Williams said Ronaldo had been” a special player for a very long time’’.

Williams also tweeted his support for Japan during the Blue Samarai’s round of 16 loss to Croatia after a penalty shootout.