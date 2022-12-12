Second journalist dies suddenly covering World Cup

Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam has passed away “suddenly” while covering the World Cup.

His death came 48 hours after noted United States football correspondent Grant Wahl died while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win over the Netherlands.

The Gulf Times reported Al-Misslam’s death.

Al-Misslam worked for the Qatari news channel Al Kass TV and had been covering the tournament for them. The circumstances around his death are unclear.

“Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” the network wrote on Twitter.

Wahl made unwanted headlines earlier in the tournament after he was refused entry into a stadium because he was wearing a t-shirt with a rainbow printed on the front.

US reporters seated near Wahl have reported that he fell back in his seat near the end of the game which Argentina won on a penalty shoot-out.

The World Cup organising committee said Wahl had been transferred by ambulance to hospital. It did not list a cause of death.

Fifa says a defibrillator was used on Wahl, despite a report from a British reporter that it wasn’t.

“Fifa would like to confirm that, in line with medical protocols, and as per the report from Hamad Medical Corporation’s Ambulance Service in Qatar, a defibrillator was available with the first responding paramedic team and applied to the patient as part of their response,” the Fifa statement said.