'He's unstoppable': Wellington Phoenix player recalls duel with Kylian Mbappe

French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring one of his five goals at the World Cup.

Wellington Phoenix import Bozhidar Kraev was left with no doubt as to who the best player in the world was after going toe-to-toe with French superstar Kylian Mbappe last year.

One of Kraev’s last matches before moving to New Zealand to play for the Phoenix in the A-League Men was an international friendly for Bulgaria against World Cup finalists and defending champions France at the Stade de France in Paris.

France take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the decider on Monday as they seek to become the first team to win back-to-back men’s World Cups since 1962.

Kraev started on the right of Bulgaria’s midfield during their meeting with France in June 2021 and was given one of the toughest assignments in world football.

He was tasked with marking Mbappe, who along with Messi is the leading scorer at World Cup with five goals.

“Kylian Mbappe is probably the best player in the world right now. He’s unstoppable,” Kraev said.

“I remember especially him, you would close him on one side and he’d go the other side very fast. You couldn’t stop him.

“He’s the most difficult player I’ve ever played against, without a doubt.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Bozhidar Kraev reaches out to stop Kylian Mbappe as the French star sprints clear of the Bulgarian defence.

“In this game I was a right midfielder and he was a left-winger. But you can’t predict what he’s going to do. He’s a fantastic player.”

France fielded an arguably stronger team than they have at any stage of this year’s World Cup, with injured stars Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante joining Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the starting lineup.

Kraev said Bulgaria’s game plan was to frustrate the star-studded France team by kicking them out of the game.

However, France were simply too good, running away with a comfortable 3-0 win after Greizmann opened the scoring with an audacious bicycle kick.

Bulgaria managed just one shot across a breathless 90 minutes. France had 26.

“[There were] a lot of fouls,” Kraev said with a wry smile.

“I changed my shirt with Antoine Greizmann. He’s also a very good player. Very technical.”

Kraev has hit the ground running since joining the Phoenix from Danish club Midtjylland, scoring four goals in the past five games including one in a tense 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers in Wollongong last Saturday.

It should come as no surprise given his international pedigree.

Kraev has been capped 24 times by Bulgaria since making his debut in a surprise 2-0 win over a Netherlands team that featured Dutch legends Arjen Robben and Wesley Schneider in 2017.

Despite playing on the other side of the world, Kraev is hoping his goal-scoring form for the Phoenix can get him back in the frame for national team selection ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro qualifiers in March.

“I want to come back for the national team in March and April. I have ambitious and positive plans.

“It’s difficult because it’s very far away and I can’t go back for friendlies because I’m risking injuries, but for official games I want to come back.”