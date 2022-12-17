The Auckland goalkeeper coach who played against 'living legend' Lionel Messi

Auckland City goalkeeper coach Eñaut Zubikarai knows better than anyone in New Zealand just how good Argentina superstar Lionel Messi really is.

He has first-hand experience.

One of Messi’s 791 career goals was scored against Zubikarai during a Copa del Rey semifinal between Barcelona and Real Sociedad in 2014.

The 38-year-old met Messi twice during his playing days.

Zubikarai is likely the only person in New Zealand who has ever played against Messi, arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football pitch.

Messi will lead Argentina against France in the World Cup final in Qatar on Monday, where he is aiming to crown his legendary career with his first World Cup title.

It is expected to be Messi's final World Cup game.

“I have played against a lot of amazing players but I’ll say Messi is the best player I have ever played against, for sure," Zubikarai said.

“It is special to say I have shared the field of play with Lionel Messi and it is something I will always remember. He is a living legend.”

Before he moved to New Zealand in 2016 to play and then coach at National League champions Auckland City, Zubikarai had enjoyed a long professional career in his native Spain and Portugal.

Stuff Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in the World Cup final against France.

The club he spent the most time at was Real Sociedad in the city of San Sebastián where he was a team-mate of France forward Antoine Greizmann, who will go head-to-head with Messi in the World Cup final.

“Antoine arrived at our club when he was just 17 years-old so I witnessed his evolution as a player and as a person.

“It was clear from the beginning that he was a very special talent. For someone so young he was already very skilled and his potential was obvious to everyone.

“As he evolved as a footballer it was harder and harder for me to save his shots and free-kicks in training.”

Messi and Greizmann were the two scorers when Barcelona and Real Sociedad battled to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 2013-14 Copa del Rey semifinal.

Barcelona won 3-1 on aggregate, having taken out the first leg 2-0 – a match Zubikarai was also in goal for.

Before every game, Zubikarai said he would study up on opposition players to see if he could uncover any weaknesses. Messi, he said, had none.

“He is the most complete player I’ve ever seen.

“In La Liga every single game requires a lot of preparation in advance but of course with teams like Real Madrid or Barca this preparation is even higher as they have very special, highly skilled players.

“So knowing Messi is one of the world’s best players, lots of individual videos were needed to get ready for the game.

“It sounds easy to say but it is his overall quality. He is on another level to everyone else. His technique is precise and he’s a very intelligent player – one moment he is quiet and the next he has changed the game.”

That is exactly what happened in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Enaut Zubikarai lined up against Lionel Messi on two occasions during his playing career.

With the score locked at 0-0, Real Sociedad left-back Cote failed to control a Barcelona clearance and he accidentally passed the ball straight to Messi on the halfway line.

But despite coughing up possession, Real Sociedad were well covered at the back. There were three defenders in front of Messi, including Cote, two chasing behind and 50 metres of grass between him and Zubikarai in the goal.

It seemed an impossible position to score from, yet Messi did.

With Pedro off to his right, Messi dribbled straight towards goal. He targeted centre-back Mikel González and with five defenders surrounding him, Messi decided to shoot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area.

Zubikarai managed to get a glove to the ball but could not keep it out. Messi's shot was too powerful and the ball still found its way into the back of the net despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts.

It was a special goal from a special player.

Griezmann pulled one goal back for Real Sociedad with three minutes to go to secure a 1-1 draw, but it was not enough to see them progress through to the cup final.

“Spanish football is very fast-paced and instinct can play a big role in how a game unfolds.

“If you or your team loses concentration for even just a second too long, a situation where Messi is involved will likely end up in conceding a goal which is what happened to us.”

Shane Wenzlick/Phototek Auckland City goalkeeping coach Enaut Zubikarai with the bottle of Budweiser he received for being scored upon by Lionel Messi.

Last year Zubikarai received a memento for being scored on by Messi in the Copa del Rey semifinal.

When Messi scored his 644th for Barcelona, overtaking Pele by scoring the most goals for a single club, Budweiser teamed up with ad agency Deutch and sent numbered bottles of beer to all the goalkeepers he had scored against.

One made its way to New Zealand.

“One doesn’t receive a beer from Messi every day,” Zubikarai said. “I am part of a special group of goalkeepers, I suppose.”