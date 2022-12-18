End of World Cup ushers in new era for All Whites, with five on coaching shortlist

A new era for the All Whites is set to begin once the Fifa World Cup final between France and Argentina comes to an end on Monday morning [NZ time] – one where they will be expected to qualify for the showpiece event every four years.

Their new coach is unlikely to be appointed by Christmas, as New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell initially hoped, but he confirmed this week that a shortlist of five candidates had been drawn up and interviews were ongoing, with an announcement now expected by January 13 at the latest.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay is understood to be one of the remaining contenders, alongside current under-20 coach Darren Bazeley and former under-20 coach Des Buckingham.

All Pragnell would confirm was that all the candidates have familiarity with the local football landscape and that they have been interviewed using Microsoft Teams.

Pragnell also confirmed two home fixtures have been locked in for the March international window, which runs from the 20th to the 28th. He said further details would be announced when the coach was, but it is understood the matches will be against Asian opposition.

Those matches will mark the start of the All Whites’ journey towards the 2026 World Cup, which will consist of 48 teams, up from 32, and be played across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For the first time, the top team from the Oceania region is set to qualify directly, with the next best team advancing to an intercontinental playoff, as the top team has had to over the past six cycles. Only twice has that team made it to the final tournament – in 2006 when Australia got past Uruguay and 2010 when the All Whites got past Bahrain.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images The All Whites are set to play two home matches in March

Across the last three World Cup cycles, New Zealand has been stymied by Mexico, Peru and Costa Rica, but having finished as the region’s top team on every occasion since Australia left for Asia after the 2006 World Cup, they will be heavy favourites to continue to do so going forward.

The upshot is that after making just two appearances, 28 years apart – in Spain in 1982 and South Africa in 2010 – during the 92-year history of the World Cup, the All Whites could become a regular participant.

That would then give the local game much-needed time in the spotlight and NZ Football some much-needed income, in the form of at least US$9 million [NZ$14m] in prize money each time.

As Pragnell put it this week, the paradigm shift about to happen is “enormous” as far as New Zealand is concerned.

“It means that we have a much clearer path to participating in the World Cup and if we’re able to do so, that obviously puts us on the world stage and brings more attention to the team – it enables us to grow the brand and bring on more partners.

“Equally, there's an associated financial impact, which in itself is huge. Notwithstanding all of that, we're still planning on the basis that we're not spending money we don't have in the bank yet.”

Nevertheless, Pragnell is talking a big game when it comes to All Whites fixtures in 2023 after the two at home in March, which will follow on from September’s clash with Australia in front of a crowd of 35,000 at Eden Park in Auckland, the last match of former coach Danny Hay’s tenure, which ended when he chose not to reapply following a critical independent review.

He said there were plenty of options on the table with regard to playing matches in Europe in June, October and November, with the September window set to be skipped as the new coach, and potentially some players, are set to be busy with qualifying the under-23 Oly Whites for the Paris Olympics at that time.

As many as eight matches could be on the cards in total in 2023, which would be a big improvement on the sparse fixture lists in the last three years immediately following World Cups, with just three matches played in 2011, three again in 2015 and two in 2019.

While the All Whites are primarily looking to play in Europe against European teams that have byes during qualification for the 2024 European Championship, Pragnell said they were also exploring playing Asian and North or Central American opponents there.

Beyond 2023, there is nothing fixed in place when it comes to the All Whites schedule. Pragnell said he was hoping there would be clarity regarding the format of the Oceania qualification pathway as soon as possible, so that a plan could be put in place shortly after the appointment of the new coach.

The only candidate to have spoken publicly about their interest in the All Whites job is Talay, who has envisioned remaining coach of the Phoenix at the same time, as Ricki Herbert did from 2007 to 2013.

On the prospect of a job share, Pragnell said “we have to stay open to everything,” but noted that All Whites job was “far more demanding” than it can appear to be, with the team only assembling for 45 days across five international windows in a typical year.

The first interviews with the shortlisted candidates took place this week, with more to follow this coming week.

They are being conducted online with Pragnell, NZ Football’s new high performance manager Keir Hansen and representatives from the board and the players’ association who Pragnell wouldn’t identify comprising the interview panel and two current All Whites he wouldn’t identify sitting in as observers.

Pragnell said once the interviews were complete there would be “reflection from those that have been on the panel” and “a bit of discussion, if required,” while there would also be “further due diligence as an organisation from our side”.

“If we end up with a preferred candidate or preferred candidates, then there are some contract negotiations to be had.

“In my utopian world that will be done pre-Christmas, but I'm a realist about these things and know that they're better done well than rushed, so I think in reality we are more likely to conclude all that in very early January.”