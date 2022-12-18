Should the All Whites' future be in Asia instead of direct Oceania entry to World Cup?

Chris Wood of New Zealand celebrates a goal which was later overturned in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff match against Costa Rica in Doha.

Tony Smith is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: This World Cup’s not yet over, but Aotearoa New Zealand’s football fans are already eagerly awaiting the All Whites’ almost certain qualification for the 2026 showpiece.

Fifa are set to expand the World Cup finals field to 48 nations - up from 32 for the past seven editions.

That means Oceania - the only one of Fifa’s six confederations without direct entry to the men’s World Cup - will automatically get a team in the big bunfight.

The All Whites have only had two teams at a World Cup finals - in 1982 and 2010 - but in Gianni Infantino’s brave new world they should, as the strongest nation in Oceania, make the finals every time.

Most football followers here see that as a good thing, but is it?

It will take some of the romance out of the qualification path for traditionalist All Whites fans. The 15-game trail blazed by John Adshead’s team to the 1982 finals is still the stuff of legend while the winner-take-all playoff with Bahrain in Wellington in 2009 remains the most electric atmosphere in the history of New Zealand sport (sorry Black Ferns fans).

It could get a bit ho-hum if the All Whites only have to beat the next-best Oceania rival to book a berth in the finals.

There are arguments for and against increasing the World Cup to 48 teams. Having more teams will maximise the risk or more mismatches – like Costa Rica’s 7-0 drubbing by Spain – and fewer upsets (a welcome feature in Qatar).

The new format will lead to more teams from Asia and Africa, and other regions, including Oceania, playing in the world’s premier team sports event.

The tournament’s expansion is now set in stone, but there should still be debate around whether it’s in New Zealand’s - or Oceania’s - best interests to have direct entry from an 11-team confederation?

Is it better for one Oceania team to have two to three World Cup finals group games over 10 days every four years or get competitive matches that count for something in every official Fifa window?

The All Whites struggle to find someone to play, as it stands. Virtually all their matches - outside the Oceania Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers - are “friendlies’’. Many Fifa windows go by with New Zealand Football still vainly trying to open the latch.

As for other Oceania nations, when was the last time one of them played a full international against a team from outside the Pacific?

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Kye Rowles of Australia at the World Cup in Qatar.

Should a handful of pool games and a sniff at a second round spot be Oceania football’s holy grail?

Would it not be better to merge the current Asia and Oceania Fifa-registered nations into two confederations - West Asia and Asia Pacific (the latter taking in the current Oceania sides).

All nations could be eligible for the Asia Cup and the Asian Champions League club competitions.

The traditional Oceania Nations Cup could still be preserved within a new framework and the All Whites and Socceroos would also get to play more often - it’s a travesty that September’s clashes in Brisbane and Auckland were the first trans-Tasman men’s football encounters for 11 years.

Australia has qualified for every World Cup since defecting from Oceania to Asia in 2006. There’s no reason to think that the All Whites wouldn’t be capable of qualifying over Asian rivals.

Would it not be better for them to be playing some of Asia’s heavyweights in Asia Cup or World Cup qualifiers in Fifa windows than going cap in hand begging for a nothing-on-it friendly against Europe’s lesser lights?

Imagine the boost the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, New Caledonia or Vanuatu would get from qualifying to play in the Asia Cup finals against Japan or South Korea. It would be their own ‘82 All Whites Road to Spain’ experience.

It would also be much better for the Football Ferns - who have never had to beat a team outside Oceania to make the World Cup finals - to be playing regularly in an Asia Pacific confederation.

It’s doubtful former Prime Minister Jim Bolger - a rugby-loving farmer from Colin Meads’ hometown of Te Kuiti - had New Zealand football in mind in 1996 when he said “New Zealand is an Asian nation’’.

But, in the case of the New Zealand All Whites, Fiji’s Bula Boys and the Solomon Islands Bonitos it might make sense now to hitch their star to Asia’s wagon.