Vow to 'weed out' football flares and hooligans before Women's World Cup

Removing flares from Australian football is a priority ahead of next year’s Women’s World Cup.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson has conceded the game “has an issue with flares” and vowed to “weed out” hooligan elements in Australian crowds before next year’s Women’s World Cup is played on both sides of the Tasman.

FA and Victorian police have begun investigations into Saturday’s chaotic Melbourne derby, when fans stormed the field and caused the match to be called off as Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King were injured.

A planned walk-out at the 20-minute mark by fans, in protest at plans to hold the men’s and women’s A-League grand finals in Sydney until the end of 2025, escalated when a flare hit and injured a Channel 10 cameraman.

Melbourne City goalkeeper attacked as fans storm the field during A-League Men match.

Fans rushed the pitch and attacked Glover and King after the former picked up another flare from the turf and threw it back towards the stands.

Footage of Saturday’s pitch invasion made headlines around the globe, with Johnson contacting FIFA and Asian Football Confederation counterparts regarding potential safety concerns at the women’s World Cup co-hosted with New Zealand in July and August.

“Our response is very simple, there is no place in our sport for this type of behaviour and those that participate in it will be weeded out,” Johnson said.

“That will give organisations like FIFA the confidence that we’re a code and a country that can deal with [crowd issues] quickly, swiftly and strongly.

“We know that the sport will continue to grow and be at its strongest point leading into the women’s World Cup in July. I’m not worried about at all about hosting the women’s World Cup.”

Johnson conceded that repeated flare-related incidents require addressing.

“There is an issue with flares entering stadiums that we do need to look at,” Johnson said.

“This does not happen at local football, it doesn’t happen at national team level, it doesn’t happen at the NPL [National Premier Leagues] level what we saw last night, it hasn’t happened at the other A-League games.

“Football is very safe. We saw in all the other A-League fixtures that were played over the weekend peaceful protests, and that’s OK.

“Fans are OK to express their views in a peaceful way. But the way that some individuals conducted themselves at the Melbourne Victory game is not acceptable and I think that is specific to that match.”

Johnson deferred questions of security at the local derby to the Australian Professional Leagues as the A-League’s organisers. FA still manages judicial matters and will lead investigations.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was injured in the pitch-invasion fracas.

An APL official indicated that security measures will be increased once reviews of the incident are conducted.

Security and police presence at Saturday’s match was significantly increased once the event was deemed “high risk” when the fan walkout was flagged, with the Melbourne and Olympic Park Trusts (M&OPT) deploying 156 security staff for the match.

Only 82 security staff were used during the last Melbourne derby in April.

Seven flares were confiscated during bag searches on every patron entering AAMI Park on Saturday night.

“The only way to effectively stop flares from entering the venue is to undertaken a physical search of each person,” an M&OPT spokesperson said.

“M&OP will work with a specialist, independent security agency and undertake a review, and continue to enhance security procedures.”

Melbourne Victory managing director Caroline Carnegie appalled by fan behaviour.

Western United host Victory on Boxing Day in another Melbourne derby at AAMI Park.

Victoria Police acting superintendent Jason Goddard issued a warning to those considering bringing flares to games on Sunday, saying; “It’s not the type of behaviour we need within the sport. It detracts from the code. It’s culturally wrong, its behaviour is straight-out criminal, [and] that sort of behaviour is straight-out dangerous.”

Early morning celebrations during Australia’s remarkable last-16 run at the World Cup were punctuated by flares being let off, particularly at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

While the gatherings of up to 15,000 fans passed largely without incident, two teenagers suffered burns in Melbourne when they were struck by a flare during the Socceroos’ final clash against Argentina.