Dramatic Argentina World Cup victory over France gives Kiwi punters $3 million reasons to celebrate

Argentina’s dramatic World Cup victory over France has proven to be a lucrative result for Kiwi football punters and a record-breaking, yet losing one, for the TAB.

Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time was followed by the scores remaining locked up at 3-3 as extra time expired on Monday morning (NZT).

More than $3 million was paid out by the New Zealand TAB in winning bets on Lionel Messi’s Argentina after a final that became an instant classic.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The biggest sporting event on the planet has also been a big attraction for the TAB with record-breaking interest from Kiwi punters, but not so much in the result, with just $2.3 million in bets placed, making it a significant losing event.

The 42,000 TAB customers who placed bets on the final broke the record for the highest number of punters to have invested on any single sporting event in the TAB’s 26-year history of sports betting.

Up 3000 on the 39,000 who had a punt on this year’s third test between the All Blacks and Ireland that clinched the series for the men in green.

A third of the $3m paid out came when the match was just 36 minutes old due to the TAB’s early payout promotion on bets place to lift the Cup when goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria powered Argentina to a 2-0 lead, TAB NZ head of betting Nick Conway confirmed.

SKY SPORT Argentina win a dramatic 2022 World Cup final in Qatar on penalties over France.

That made for a not-so-nervous watch during penalties for backers of Argentina who took the lift the Cup option but it was surely an incredibly anxious time for bookmakers, who risked paying out on France as well if they won the shootout.

When Messi’s men won on penalties, a further $500,000 was paid out on head-to-head bets backing Argentina – which would have ordinarily lost – when the match was drawn at the end of regulation time as part of a separate promotion.