Referees could explain controversial video decisions to crowds at World Cup

Referees at next month's Club World Cup will for the first time explain the reasons for VAR decisions to the crowd at the stadium and the TV audience.

During a trial at the tournament in Morocco, referees will relay their decisions via a microphone connected to the public address system, though their conversation with the video official will remain private.

The experiment, which could be extended to the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this winter if successful, was given the go-ahead at a meeting of the International Football Association Board (Ifab), the game's lawmaking body, in London.

However, Ifab rejected a proposal to trial a countdown clock to replace the referee as the timekeeper. Fifa will tell competitions including the Premier League to follow its approach at the World Cup in Qatar, which led to more ball-in-play time during matches, with larger amounts of stoppage time at the end of each half.

Ifab also rejected a bid by the Premier League, Major League Soccer in the United States and France's Ligue 1 to hold a trial of rugby-style temporary concussion substitutes, whereby players would have ten minutes to be assessed after a head injury and could return to play if they passed the checks. Fifa has insisted on instead retaining permanent concussion substitutes.

On the VAR change, Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive and Ifab board member, said: "There will be a trial in Fifa tournaments over the next 12 months. We think that is important in terms of transparency, and also for the crowd in the stadium who we think do not get enough information.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rose Lavelle of the USA makes a break against the Football Ferns in Wellington on Wednesday.

"The conversation with the VAR official will remain private, but the referee will effectively go to the crowd and say, 'This is what has happened.' "

Fifa will now iron out issues over translating the announcements for viewers and fans at the Club World Cup in Morocco, which starts on February 1; seven teams will compete for the trophy, including Europe's Real Madrid, the Champions League holders.

It was also confirmed that Fifa's guidelines will be used to increase playing time in matches. At the World Cup, the average ball-in-play time was 58 minutes, compared with 55min 18sec in the Premier League this season.

Bullingham added that referees would be told to stop their watches for the entire duration of stoppages for injuries or other delays rather than just adding on a minute, which he said would stop players feigning injury for long periods.

Ifab also decided that no change to the offside law was needed despite incidents such as Marcus Rashford's equaliser in the Manchester derby on Saturday, but that in relation to other controversies - such as Mohamed Salah's FA Cup goal for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 7 - that "a player who is clearly in an offside position should not become onside on all occasions when an opponent moves and touches the ball".

