Amnesty International denounces move to add Saudi sponsor for Fifa Women's World Cup

Amnesty International has denounced the reported move by Fifa to have Saudi Arabia’s national tourism board as a sponsor of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup because of what it calls the Gulf state’s “appalling” oppression of women.

Visit Saudi will soon be unveiled as one of the sponsors for the tournament, according to reports in the Athletic and the Guardian in the UK, and would be advertised throughout the largest women’s sports event in the world when it’s staged in Australia and New Zealand for the first time this July and August.

Human rights group Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand says that decision is “deeply disappointing” because of Saudi Arabia’s “egregious” human rights record.

Margaret Taylor, the group’s community manager in New Zealand, said it was particularly concerning because of the state’s reported denial of basic rights for women and girls.

“We know it fits a deeper pattern of sportswashing that's all done to distract the world from Saudi Arabia's appalling human rights record,” Taylor said.

Taylor called on Fifa, the Government, players, coaches and football fans to speak out against Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses and push for reform.

“The Government here must speak out. Human rights violations from Saudi Arabia are so egregious. We look forward to them doing so loudly and clearly,” Taylor said.

Sport Minister Grant Robertson said he was not in a position to comment because no official announcement had been made.

FIFA/Supplied Oceaunz, the official match ball of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, was launched last week.

In a statement, New Zealand Football said they were “shocked and disappointed” by the reported Saudi sponsorship and hadn’t been consulted by Fifa.

“New Zealand Football and Football Australia have jointly written to Fifa to urgently clarify the situation,” their statement said.

Fifa were contacted for comment.

Nikita White, an Amnesty International campaigner in Australia, said Saudi authorities have a horrendous record of cracking down on women’s rights defenders.

“It would be quite ironic for Saudi’s tourism body to sponsor the largest celebration of women’s sport in the world when you consider that as a woman in Saudi Arabia you can’t even have a job without the permission of your male guardian," White said in a statement.

“In recent years we’ve heard a lot about the release of activists from prison in Saudi Arabia, including the women who campaigned for the right to drive, but people who are critical of the authorities and human rights defenders continue to be imprisoned following unfair trials.”

Craig Foster, a former Australian football representative and a human rights activist, also condemned the sponsorship decision, telling the Sydney Morning Herald it was “disgraceful in the extreme”.

Fifa, the game’s governing body, has invited brands outside its long-term stable of partners, such as Adidas and Coca-Cola, to sponsor the Women’s World Cup, as it seeks to capitalise on the growth of the tournament.

Amnesty International/Supplied Margaret Taylor, of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, says Saudi sponsorship at the Fifa Women’s World Cup is “deeply disappointing”.

There will be 32 teams for the first time and more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend its first day on July 20 when co-hosts Australia and New Zealand play their respective opening matches against the Republic of Ireland and Norway in Sydney and Auckland.

Saudi Arabia has been widely criticised for using the hosting and sponsoring of sports events and teams to try to enhance its reputation.

Those efforts, such as the backing of the LIV golf series and majority ownership of English Premier League team Newcastle United through its sovereign wealth fund, have been labelled sportswashing – attempts to minimise and distract from wrongdoing through engagement in sport.

In Saudi Arabia, there have been changes in women’s rights in recent years, including the end of a ban on driving and allowing women to travel abroad independently, the Guardian reported.

However, its guardianship law is still in place, meaning every woman must have a lifetime male guardian, who has authority over a range of decisions, including whether they can get married.

Saudi Arabia is expected to join with Egypt and Greece in bidding to host the 2030 men’s World Cup.

Visit Saudi advertising was prominent during last year’s men’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar and has Argentina star Lionel Messi, who led his nation to the trophy in December, on board as an ambassador as part of a reported $50m deal.

Another of the game’s stars, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, recently signed to play for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a reported deal worth NZ$315 million a year.