Former NZ Knights players the contenders as John Herdman turns All Whites job down

John Herdman will not be the next All Whites coach.

Two former New Zealand Knights players are the only contenders on NZ Football’s All Whites shortlist not to have ruled themselves out – current under-20 coach Darren Bazeley and former Scottish international Scot Gemmill .

Canadian men’s coach John Herdman is understood to have been the governing body’s preferred candidate, but he has now publicly committed to staying put as the North American nation prepares to co-host the next World Cup.

Herdman confirmed he had turned down a job offer from NZ Football on Thursday morning [NZ time], less than 24 hours after Stuff and other media reported he was the man chief executive Andrew Pragnell had set his sights on.

“Success at this level will always invite opportunity,” Herdman said in a statement. “I’ve received several offers in recent months, all of which I’ve turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football”.

Bazeley is set to have the chance to audition to become the permanent All Whites coach when he takes charge of the team on an interim basis for two friendly matches against China in March, but the former Knights defender has confirmed he was told he wasn’t the preferred candidate.

His former Knights team-mate Gemmill is understood to have been the one previously unreported candidate on NZ Football’s five-strong shortlist, which also featured Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay and former New Zealand under-20 and under-23 coach Des Buckingham.

Talay learned on Tuesday that he hadn’t got the job when he received a brief email from NZ Football’s recruitment agency and even though Herdman is now out of the picture, he has said he won’t be interested if the search for a successor to Danny Hay has to start again.

Buckingham ruled himself out when he signed a contract extension with Indian Super League club Mumbai City at the start of January.

It is not known whether Gemmill has been told he hasn’t got the job, like Talay, or if he still remains in contention, but compared with Herdman, Buckingham and Talay, the Scottish age-group coach could not be accurately described as “an absolute standout”.

Those were Pragnell’s words on Wednesday, when he spoke about the events leading to the interim appointment of Bazeley and made it clear his focus had been on one candidate, who had been presented a contract offer in early January.

Pragnell said on Wednesday that candidate had been “very close” to signing that contract, before a family health issue forced them to take a step back from the process.

He was unavailable for comment on Thursday following Herdman’s statement, though NZ Football issued a statement of its own saying it “remain[s] in positive dialogue with our preferred candidate” and that it would “not be commenting on media speculation” or “commenting on individual candidates”.

Unless talks are continuing between NZ Football and Herdman in private, despite his public statement to the contrary, the candidate being referred to on Thursday isn’t the one that was the governing body’s first preference.

NZ Football now faces the prospect of looking beyond its first preferred candidate and could potentially find itself starting its search all over again.

Pragnell said on Wednesday that he remained optimistic of securing the signature of his first choice, but did note that the end of the March international window would provide “a chance for [NZ Football] to step back and decide what’s next”.

“Whatever outcome comes out of that, it might be a case of going back to the drawing board and if that's the case, then we are open to that and obviously we could reengage others if we needed to.”

If the option of Gemmill was kept alive as an alternative to Herdman, he could now be in the box seat, but it is Bazeley who is set to have the chance for a trial run.