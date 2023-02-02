Grant Robertson suggests Fifa considers its commercial arrangements amid concerns about Saudi sponsor

Sports Minister Grant Robertson hopes the Fifa Women’s World Cup can empower women and girls in sport.

Sport Minister Grant Robertson has suggested Fifa considers its commercial arrangements after human rights campaigners denounced Saudi Arabia’s reported sponsorship of this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Gulf state’s tourism board, Visit Saudi, will soon be unveiled as one the tournament’s sponsors, according to reports in the UK.

The World Cup is the largest women’s sports event in the world and will be held in Australia and New Zealand for the first time this July and August.

Human rights group Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand said Saudi sponsorship at the tournament would be “deeply disappointing” because of the state’s “egregious” human rights record.

The group added it was particularly concerned because of Saudi Arabia’s reported denial of basic rights for women and girls.

Robertson said the Government wanted to ensure the tournament was “empowering for women and girls in sport” and hoped Fifa understood that, too.

“When it comes to women’s sport here in New Zealand we have made tremendous progress and part of that has been making sure that we are empowering women and girls in sport but also in life generally, I would like to think that Fifa would understand that as well, and when they are thinking about their commercial arrangements that they would factor that in,” Robertson said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA Fifa unveils ‘Beyond Greatness Champions’ to help promote Women's World Cup.

“Ultimately it is a decision for Fifa, the football bodies that are part of Fifa including NZ football have written to express their concern. That’s where the decision-making sits, from our point of view we are focused on making sure we host a great tournament and we do empower women and girls to be active in sport and recreation.”

Robertson wouldn’t comment on Wednesday when reports of the Saudi sponsorship deal emerged.

His office issued a statement a day later after the World Cup’s co-hosts, New Zealand Football and Football Australia, wrote a letter to Fifa outlining their concerns.

Both governing bodies said they were “shocked and disappointed” and neither had been consulted by Fifa.

In the letter, co-written by Football Australia chair Chris Nikou and NZ Football president Johanna Wood, they said a Saudi sponsorship deal would “severely tarnish the reputation” of the tournament, The Associated Press reported.

Wood has been contacted for comment.

The Sydney Morning Herald report that Football Australia shut down questions to Australia players about the sponsorship deal at a squad announcement on Thursday.

FIFA/Supplied Oceaunz, the official match ball of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, was launched last week.

Amnesty International said the deal would fit a “deeper pattern of sportswashing to distract the world from Saudi Arabia's appalling human rights record”.

The National Party is also strongly opposed to the sponsorship suggestion, with sport and recreation spokesperson Michael Woodhouse saying a country “with an appalling human rights record was a highly inappropriate sponsor’’ for a women’s World Cup.

He said while he was conscious the sponsorship had not been officially confirmed, it was “highly appropriate that both Football Australia and New Zealand Football have come out quite strongly opposing it’’.

Woodhouse said National was “very concerned’’.

“This is a global television event that celebrates women’s sport and the idea that a country with an appalling human rights record, in particular in its treatment of women, can be a sponsor, is highly inappropriate. I think Fifa really have to reconsider.”

Woodhouse noted that New Zealand had just hosted “a celebration of women’s rugby’’ [the 2022 World Cup, won by the Black Ferns], and it would be wrong for “another celebration of women’s sport’’ to be tainted by an inappropriate sponsorship.

Saudi Arabia has been widely criticised for using the hosting and sponsoring of sports events and teams to try to enhance its reputation.

Those efforts have been labelled sportswashing – attempts to minimise and distract from wrongdoing through engagement in sport.

Visit Saudi advertising was prominent during last year’s men’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar and has Argentina star Lionel Messi, who led his nation to the trophy in December, on board as an ambassador as part of a reported $50m deal.

Another of the game’s stars, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, recently signed to play for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a reported deal worth NZ$315 million a year.