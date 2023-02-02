Football Ferns great Maia Jackman 'disappointed' at Fifa's suggested Saudi Arabian sponsorship

Former Football Ferns player Maia Jackman serves as a draw assistant at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup official tournament draw in Auckland. (File photo).

One of New Zealand’s greatest Football Ferns, Maia Jackman, is calling on Fifa to reconsider after the “loud” outcry at a suggested Saudi Arabian sponsorship deal “in opposition to everything that the World Cup represents’’.

Jackman - part of the Beyond Greatness Champions team promoting the 2023 Fifa women’s World Cup - joins a growing chorus of voices opposed to Visit Saudi becoming a tournament sponsor.

Opponents include New Zealand Football and Football Australia, who are jointly hosting the July 20-August 20 tournament - and New Zealand’s Labour Government and National Opposition.

Jackman was blindsided by the reported sponsorship - yet to be confirmed by Fifa - and said, despite being a tournament ambassador she knew nothing about a proposal she feels could potentially undermine gains made by women’s football.

It was “very leftfield,’’ she said.

“It’s pretty disappointing to see something like this come about when there’s human rights [concerns], especially for women, in Saudi.

“It’s in opposition to everything that the World Cup represents. It’s the complete opposite end to the spectrum, really.”

Jackman said the 32-team tournament - the biggest single-code women’s sports event in the world - “celebrates and tries to elevate and progress women’s football and women’s sport’’.

She was dismayed that “then you’ve got a country that really represses women and the rights they have over there’’ attempting to sponsor the World Cup.

Jackman said Fifa championed the World Cup’s values such as gender equality, but it felt like “a little bit of lip service when they throw something like that into the mix’’.

While Jackman understood Saudi Arabia was trying to improve things for women “slowly’’, she felt “it’s not the right time or place to put it in conjunction with a tournament that is really elevating women and celebrating and showcasing and progressing women”.

“As a woman, [Saudi Arabia] isn’t a country you would feel safe in Qatar.’’

Jackman also felt the decision to accept Saudi sponsorship could be unfair to other tournament backs who shared the World Cup’s values, “like Xero and Visa and Commonwealth Bank, who have put a lot into it. They are going to be put alongside this type of sponsorship. I’m not sure how they’ll feel about it.”

Jackman, who won 50 Football Ferns caps from 1993 to 2010, applauded New Zealand Football and Football Australia for opposing the Saudi sponsorship. The host federations signed a joint letter to Fifa stating the deal could “tarnish’’ the tournament.

“For them to jump on it so fast shows you where their values lie and sit,’’ Jackman said.

“We’ve been for at least a decade trying to be progressive and it just takes so many steps back.

Fifa, by accepting the Visit Saudi sponsorship, would be sending “a disempowering message which is in complete opposition to their messaging of helping shape moments of empowerment for women on and off the pitch with the women’s World Cup tournament branding Beyond Greatness. It’s confusing.

”It’s just so far backwards, when we’ve been advocating so hard and so long for women’s sport and gender equality.’’

Jackman said it would be a blow to “not just the football community, but to anyone who’s working hard to advance women’s sport in general”.

Football was “such a global sport, it’s the most watched sport in the world for women’’, she said.

“There’s so much Fifa have so much power to change the world for females and this kind of comes out.

If [the Saudi sponsorship] goes to fruition, it would affect how people see the sport. It’s hard when we’re trying so hard to push things forward.”

Jackman now hopes the outcry will “get too loud’’ and force Fifa to back off.

“It’s hard to reconcile what is such a big draw to do it. Obviously money, but it’s hard to get your head around that. Is the noise of the football community and outside of the community enough to get that decision turned over? Is it more than money? I hope so.

“Surely there’s so many other commercial opportunities, and sponsors that are willing to back this World Cup and have similar values that could come on board and say, ‘hey, we’ll do it instead’.

“Then we wouldn’t be in this position.”