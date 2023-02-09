Football Ferns coach says door is not shut on impressive Wellington Phoenix duo

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence’s push for a Football Ferns callup for Michaela Foster has not resulted in one for this month’s friendlies.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková says the door has not been shut on a pair of in-form Wellington Phoenix players with regard to making her World Cup squad.

There had been loud calls in recent weeks for forward Milly Clegg and fullback Michaela Foster to be selected for the Ferns’ matches against Portugal and Argentina this month, but they went unheeded as 23 players were called up on Thursday.

Retired Ferns centurion Katie Duncan felt Clegg could provide New Zealand’s national women’s team with the “killer instinct” they have lacked in front of goal while Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence said the inclusion of Foster “had to happen soon”.

The left back was one of the last players the Phoenix signed this season, but has played every minute in A-League Women, impressing with her delivery of set-pieces as well as her all-round play.

Klimková signalled in advance of Thursday’s squad naming that there would be no place for Clegg, who doesn’t turn 18 until November, as she wanted the teenager to focus on her first campaign as a professional with the Phoenix.

The omission of Foster was more of a surprise, especially as Klimková has trialled a number of other backups at left back, a position usually occupied by Ferns captain Ali Riley, without finding an absolute standout alternative.

“I’m observing her in the games the Phoenix play and I think she’s one to consider,” Klimková said of Foster.

“This is not the World Cup squad, so there is still an open window and if she performs in a similar way to how she has, she has a chance to make the team.”

As for Clegg, Klimková noted it was “exciting” to see her having her first experience of professional football.

“It’s great to see how she’s improving every game. I am very, very pleased with how she plays and how she’s influential.

“She’s 17; she still has an under-20 World Cup in front of her. We just need to find the right time for her to come in.

“I am quite certain [Clegg] is going to represent her country with the fern on her chest one day.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Grace Wisnewski scored US star Rose Lavelle's shirt.

Klimková said “long conversations with her coaching staff” had gone into settling on the 23-strong squad for this month’s matches, which she described as “the strongest squad that we could have”.

With the friendlies being played alongside the Fifa Women’s World Cup playoffs, the Ferns could only name 23 players, which is why Phoenix midfielder Grace Wisnewski has only been included as a training partner.

Midfielders Ria Percival and Annalie Longo remain out with long-term knee injuries, while forward Jacqui Hand wasn’t considered as she recovers from a less serious knee injury.

Ava Collins is the player who appears to be directly in the way of Clegg, her team-mate at last year’s under-20 World Cup.

After making her Ferns debut in 2021, when Covid-19 border restrictions forced Klimková to hand out a number of debuts to players in the American college system, the St John’s University forward only played 52 minutes for the national team in 2022.

Collins produced little of note when she then played 127 minutes for the Ferns in their two defeats to the world champion United States last month, matches they took on with a dozen first-choice players unavailable, but Klimková said she had been improving.

Liz Anton has been included as the backup left back, having done enough while deputising for Riley on a number of occasions in 2022, with Anna Green now retired and neither Ally Green nor Ashleigh Ward making the cut.

Phoenix centre backs Mackenzie Barry and Kate Taylor were both included alongside the leading quartet of Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore and Rebekah Stott.

With Anton playing that position for her club, Perth Glory, Klimková has seven options to call on as she contemplates a formation change and the potential use of three central defenders for the first time in her tenure.

The potential use of Bowen and Stott in midfield makes it important for the Ferns to have extra options at the back, but taking just one less centre back would have freed up a spot for one of Clegg, Foster or Wisnewski to further push their case.

The Ferns assemble in Hamilton on Monday ahead of their match with Portugal next Friday. Two matches with Argentina then follow the following Monday in Hamilton and the following Thursday in Auckland.

After this month, the Ferns will only have the April international window and a training camp in Auckland before Klimková names her 23-player squad for the World Cup, which begins for her side on July 20 against Norway at Eden Park.

Football Ferns – February international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Training partner: Grace Wisnewski

Fixtures

Friday, February 17, 7pm: v Portugal; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Monday, February 20, 7pm: v Argentina; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Thursday, February 23, 7pm: v Argentina; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland