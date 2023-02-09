US star Alex Morgan calls proposed Saudi World Cup sponsorship deal 'bizarre'

Alex Morgan has played more than 200 matches for the United States women’s football team.

United States star Alex Morgan has become the highest-profile player to criticise the Women’s World Cup sponsorship deal Fifa has reportedly struck with Saudi Arabia’s tourism board.

Speaking at a US national team media opportunity on Thursday [NZ time], Morgan described the proposed arrangement between football’s global governing body and Visit Saudi as “bizarre”.

Since The Athletic first reported the looming sponsorship last week, it has been roundly criticised, with the chairs of New Zealand Football and Football Australia writing to Fifa to voice their concern about a nation that restricts the rights of women being aligned with the major women’s sports event they’re hosting.

“I think it’s bizarre that Fifa has looked to have a Visit Saudi sponsorship for the Women’s World Cup,when I, myself, Alex Morgan, would not even be accepted and supported in that country,” Morgan said.

“I just don’t understand it. I think that what Saudi Arabia can do is put an effort into their women’s team that was only formed a couple of years ago, and doesn’t even have a current ranking within the Fifa ranking system because of how few games they’ve played.

“That would be my advice to them, and I really hope that FIFA does the right thing. I mean, pretty much everyone has spoken out against that, because morally, it just doesn’t make sense.”

The United States Soccer Federation also released a statement, saying it would “voice concerns” about the Saudi sponsorship.

The statement read: “US Soccer strongly supports human rights and equity for all and believes in the power of our sport to have a positive impact. Our values, principles and vision guide our decisions in choosing which sponsors and partners with whom we directly align.

“While we cannot control how other organisation manage sponsorship selections for the tournaments we compete in, we can voice our concerns and we will continue to support our players.”

FIFA Fifa unveils ‘Beyond Greatness Champions’ to help promote Women's World Cup.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková said on Thursday she was “shocked” when she first heard the reports about Visit Saudi and said she was “absolutely behind” NZ Football’s response.

“I really believe the approach that we've taken is the right approach, being in touch with Football Australia and reaching out to Fifa to ask them to explain.

“We are now waiting for Fifa's answer, after that maybe we'll take other steps, but that's where we are at this point.”

The Ferns come into camp next Monday ahead of friendlies against Portugal and Argentina in Hamilton and Auckland.

New Zealand Professional Footballers’ Association chair Harry Ngata said last week that player-driven work in response to the proposed deal with Visit Saudi had been going on behind the scenes.