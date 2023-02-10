Wellington Phoenix coach urges patience as creative duo miss out on Football Ferns callups

A-League Women, round 14: Western Sydney Wanderers v Wellington Phoenix

Where: Wanderers Football Park; When: Sunday 5pm [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence is sure Football Ferns opportunities will come for two of her most impressive players.

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence has stressed the importance of patience as her players vie for places in the Football Ferns’ World Cup squad.

The Phoenix are back in action on A-League Women on Sunday away to Western Sydney Wanderers – a match that sits between a weekend off for a bye and a weekend off due to the February international window.

Five Phoenix players are set to head to Hamilton to link up with the Ferns on Monday – forward Paige Satchell, midfielders Betsy Hassett and Grace Wisnewski – the latter only as a training partner – and defenders Mackenzie Barry and Kate Taylor.

But as the Ferns’ focus narrows just over five months out from a Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil, there’s just as much attention on those who didn’t make it.

There have been loud calls for the inclusion of fullback Michaela Foster and forward Milly Clegg, a duo who have shown the kind of attacking creativity the goal-shy national team sorely needs as they chase their first World Cup win.

Lawrence herself had said a callup for Foster “had to happen soon,” while Ferns centurion Katie Duncan was of the opinion 17-year-old Clegg, a former Auckland United team-mate of hers, possessed a “killer instinct” other options didn’t.

Barring any late changes, both players will have to wait for the April window, which follows the last round of the A-League Women regular season, before they get a chance to press their claims.

On Friday, Lawrence said she wasn’t surprised that neither player had made the cut in Klimková’s 23-strong squad, but was sure their time would come.

“I talk to Jitka a lot about Mickey [Foster] and Mickey's so well grounded that she knows that if she keeps doing what she's doing and keeps performing at a high level, she will get her opportunity.

“Then with Milly, Milly's an incredibly exciting young prospect. I still don't think we need to rush her.

“She's had two really good games for us. Make those two good games, 10 good games, make it more consistent, which I believe she will, then she's going to have a really, really bright future for the Ferns, but I don't think we need to push her into that too soon.”

The counter-argument is simple – the Football Ferns will never have an opportunity like a home World Cup again and might never have the resources they do at present as a result of the looming tournament.

They can’t afford to leave any stone unturned as they look to not only win a World Cup match for the first time, but advance past two of Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland to the round of 16, and the biggest thing they have to figure out is how to score goals.

Foster’s ability to take effective set-pieces – corners and free kicks – with both feet is her biggest selling point in that regard, while Clegg has shown she has the ability to not only finish, but also set team-mates up, coming off a year where she scored at both the under-17 and under-20 Women’s World Cups.

For now, their focus will be on Sunday and Western Sydney, who have picked up 10 points from a possible 15 since drawing 1-1 in Wellington on January 2.

The Phoenix followed up their first win this season, 5-0 over Canberra United on January 22 , with a 3-3 draw away to Brisbane in their last outing on January 29, where Taylor was sent off, which means she is suspended this weekend.

Phoenix captain Lily Alfeld remains sidelined with a back injury, but they do get forward Emma Rolston back from suspension and will be hoping their weekend off hasn’t killed the momentum they were starting to build, as they look to close the five-point buffer the Newcastle Jets have over them at the bottom of the ladder.

Lawrence also provided an update on midfielder Alyssa Whinham, who hasn’t played since before Christmas while taking a break for personal reasons.

“She's back training and she's looking really good. She's not quite ready for games yet. We are just managing that return to play for her, but we are really happy with where she's at.”