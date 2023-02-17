'We are going to beat Portugal': Football Ferns bullish ahead of mini World Cup

Success for the Football Ferns at their home Fifa Women’s World Cup later this year will come down to two things.

Whether they’ve won a match at a World Cup for the first time and whether they’ve made it to the knockout stages for the first time.

But what does success look like over the next week, as they take on Portugal and Argentina in three friendly matches in Hamilton and Auckland, starting on Friday night at Waikato Stadium?

From coach Jitka Klimková on down, the Ferns have made it clear they’re treating the three matches like a mini World Cup.

When the group stage arrives for real in July, they will play Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland, with five days between each match.

But this time around, they are only facing two teams – one of them twice – and will only have three days between each match.

To get out of their group in July, they will need at least four points – a win and a draw. More likely, they will need five – a win and two draws – or six – two wins.

Therefore, it makes sense to set the bar at five points.

If the Ferns head back to their clubs at the end of next week having managed at least a win and two draws, they should have a spring in their step.

Anything less will be a cause for concern, with the World Cup just over five months away and opportunities for them to find form becoming rarer and rarer.

Klimková wasn’t willing to set a points target when she spoke on Thursday, though she and captain Ali Riley did combine to kick off their press conference on Thursday by stating their plan for Friday: “We are going to beat Portugal”.

“We go game by game,” Klimková added later. “We will really do everything that we can to beat Portugal and get our first three points in this tournament.”

That’s certainly a realistic possibility, with the Ferns sitting 24th on Fifa’s world rankings and Portugal sitting 22nd. They’ve only met once, in Albufeira in Portugal during the Algarve Cup in 2016, with the Ferns winning 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Amber Hearn.

Portugal head into this match having won six in a row, including four World Cup qualifiers that have earned them a showdown with either Cameroon or Thailand for one of the last three places on offer at the tournament next Wednesday.

The Ferns have already lost first-choice goalkeeper Vic Esson to an unspecified injury and are also without Anna Leat, who most observers would peg as their No 2, which means Erin Nayler is set to start in goal.

Defender Rebekah Stott and forward Indiah-Paige Riley didn’t play any part in the bits of training media were allowed to watch on Thursday. Stott was later withdrawn from the Ferns squad, allowing Michaela Foster to move from being a training partner to being a full squad member, which has her in line for a potential debut.

Klimková hinted when naming her squad that she might introduce a new system of playing this month, most likely using three centre backs to allow fullbacks Ali Riley and CJ Bott to get forward more than they do while playing in a back four.

The Ferns have done well against teams ranked outside the world’s top 12 under Klimková – winning three, drawing three and losing three, with the losses coming against current No 15 South Korea and No 16 Iceland.

Seven of their goals under Klimková have come in those nine matches, with three coming in the other nine, which all ended in losses and were fairly one-sided.

These matches against Portugal and Argentina present the best chances the Ferns have had for wins since they beat world No 35 Mexico and No 53 Philippines in September last year and they need to seize them to get going in this important World Cup year.

FIFA Fifa unveils ‘Beyond Greatness Champions’ to help promote Women's World Cup.

Football Ferns – February international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Fixtures

Friday, February 17, 7pm: v Portugal; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Monday, February 20, 7pm: v Argentina; Waikato Stadium

Thursday, February 23, 7pm: v Argentina; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland