Football Ferns captain Ali Riley taking heart in power of the collective as 150th cap awaits

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley is taking heart in the collective power of the global football community as she prepares to earn her 150th cap on Friday night, as her side takes on Portugal in Hamilton.

As the start of New Zealand’s home Fifa Women’s World Cup on July 20 draws ever closer, the veteran defender has been frustrated by a number of contentious issues that have flared up around it, even though none of them affect the Ferns directly.

But the feelings she wants a repeat of the most are those she experienced as she earned her 52nd cap, a dozen years and three World Cups ago.

On that occasion, the Ferns came from behind to draw 2-2 with Mexico at the 2011 World Cup in Germany, goals from Rebecca Smith in the 89th minute and Hannah Wilkinson in the 93rd earning them their first World Cup point.

Riley was already a regular starter then, four years after her debut, having chosen to play for her father John’s country of birth, despite growing up in Los Angeles and starring for Stanford University.

Asked on Thursday to pick the one Ferns match she would choose to remember, if the devil took away the other 148, Riley’s thoughts went straight back to Rhein-Neckar-Arena and the final match of her second World Cup – as well as to what she wants from her fifth World Cup later this year.

“That feeling – the emotions, the pride, having my family there to see that game – those are the feelings that I want for this team.

“And not for it to be a tie – for it to be a win and for us to get out of the group.

“I think a lot of other players probably think, oh a tie, that's one point, that's not special – but to us, it really was.

“With this team, I have been a part of it for so long, and I think we have come so far. I think we have better resource, the standards are higher, the competition on the team is so much better, and we want to get those first three points at a World Cup.

“That game is such an amazing, important memory for me and I want to feel that again.”

Riley and her team-mates have what amounts to a mini World Cup over the next week, as their friendly against Portugal at Waikato Stadium is followed by two against Argentina, next Monday in Hamilton and next Thursday at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium.

Those three matches all shape as 50–50 propositions, but Riley and coach Jitka Klimková were in a confident, playful mood as they sat down in front of the media on Thursday, combining to declare: “We are going to beat Portugal”.

While getting results to build confidence is the Ferns’ main focus as they build towards the World Cup, there have been a number of off-field issues under the spotlight in recent weeks in the game more broadly.

Most recently, there was the threat of strike action by Canadian players, who have taken issue with the level of support they’ve received from their football association.

Before that there were reports that the Saudi Arabia tourism board was set to be unveiled as a sponsor of this year’s World Cup, despite that country severely restricting the rights of women and only launching a women’s football team last year.

There is also an ongoing standoff between the Spanish football association and more than a dozen top players, whose complaints about coach Jorge Vilda have fallen on deaf ears and have only led to them being dropped.

It’s been 24 years since Riley first really began dreaming about a career in football, after being part of a 90,000-strong crowd that watched the United States win the 1999 World Cup at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

She has been a senior New Zealand international for 16 years and sits on Fifpro’s global players’ council, a body which gives active players a platform to ensure their voices are heard, and she said it was “really frustrating” that issues like these were still occurring.

“We all want to just be able to focus on the soccer. We want to play this beautiful game that we love.

“I will say that what gives me hope is seeing players now come together. There's a collective – when there's something like this going on, you see the global support.

“We're so connected now, thanks in part to social media, thanks to us playing in top leagues now and knowing each other, so I think now a team or player doesn't go at anything alone.

“We are going to scream, we are going to use all of our power as a collective to make sure we're fighting for human rights and making sure that we get what we deserve as women and as soccer players, so that we're leaving a legacy that we can be proud of so that the next generations have it better than we have.”

Football Ferns – February international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brianna Edwards, Erin Nayler, Murphy Sheaff

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Training partner: Michaela Foster

Fixtures

Friday, February 17, 7pm: v Portugal; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Monday, February 20, 7pm: v Argentina; Waikato Stadium

Thursday, February 23, 7pm: v Argentina; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland