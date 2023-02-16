'Goosebumps' for Football Fern at homecoming pōwhiri ahead of Women's World Cup

The Football Ferns were welcomed to Hamilton ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifying tournament.

Olivia Chance didn't dare to dream of playing on the hallowed rugby turf of Waikato Stadium when she began her football career.

However, the 29-year-old now not only has the opportunity to play at the Hamilton Stadium, but New Zealand will co-host the Fifa Women’s World Cup there too.

This weekend will see the play-off tournament taking place in Auckland and Hamilton from Friday to February 23, a final chance for a handful of teams to qualify for the World Cup, being hosted by New Zealand and Australia in July and August.

To kick off the formalities, a pōwhiri for the Football Ferns along with representatives from other teams playing over the next week, was held in the Surrealist Garden of the Hamilton Gardens on Thursday morning.

Chance, who now plays for Celtic in Scotland, began her career in Hamilton with the Claudelands Rovers

“This is special. It's the first time we’ve come home and had a proper welcome that I’ve been involved in, and I think it makes it more special that it’s in my hometown.

“It gives me goosebumps seeing everyone here and welcoming us, and having the other teams experience it is a lovely gesture.”

Chance knows New Zealand is a rugby mad country, but is pleased to see the popularity of women’s football becoming bigger both here and internationally.

Tom Lee/Stuff Football Fern Olivia Chance is looking forward to playing on Waikato Stadium

“In Hamilton I would never have imagined growing up playing for Claudelands that I was going to play in Waikato Stadium, where the Chiefs [rugby] play.

New Zealand automatically qualifies by being a co-host, but the Football Ferns are using the tournament to play three international friendlies.

The first match is against Portugal on Friday night, before Argentina on Monday in Hamilton, and they meet again at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Thursday.

Tom Lee/STUFF The Football Ferns will host Portugal and Argentina in a couple of pre World Cup friendlies.

“It makes me appreciate being back home and just how valuable it is for us to play at home. I think our culture is so unique, and it’s nice for other countries to experience it.”

Chance said the team's thoughts are with those having to deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. They had faced their own challenges getting to New Zealand and assembling players from all over the world.

Mayor Paula Southgate is excited to see the tournament come to fruition after what went into bidding for the Fifa tournament to come to New Zealand and Australia.

“I think it’s fantastic for Hamilton itself to showcase that it's really good at events. And we are, we have one of the best stadiums, and we have one of the best pitches and also that it showcases our city to the world with this huge viewership globally.”

Southgate said the city is particularly lucky that Hamilton didn’t suffer any significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We’ve lost some trees, we’ve lost a few structural elements in the city but nothing that would spoil a visitation. We will be back to normal quite quickly.”

The mayor is confident the city has the ability to accommodate those who have come for the tournament.

“I would love to see another hotel. Because I believe there are bigger events we can continue to host here, even exclusively if we had some more hotel space.”